Sports Footwear Market Size to Increase by USD 8.36 Bn | Market Share, Trends, and Industry Analysis | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Footwear Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Sports Footwear Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the sports footwear market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 8.36 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rise in the number of sports tournaments and the use of environment-friendly materials are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the volatile cost of raw materials might limit the market growth.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The sports footwear market report is segmented by product (athleisure sports footwear, running sports footwear, court game sports footwear, cleats sports footwear, and others), end-user (professional users and recreational users), distribution channel (offline and online), application (outdoor sports footwear, sports-inspired footwear, and performance sports footwear), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for sports footwear in APAC.

Download a Free Sample Report Now

Companies mentioned with their offerings

  • adidas AG: The company offers a wide range of footwear for men, women, and children.

  • Amer Sports Corp.: Key products offered by the company include SPEEDCROSS 5 GTX W and X ULTRA 3 LTR GTX W.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • New Balance Athletics Inc.

Related Reports:

Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market – Global hiking and trail footwear market is segmented by product (hiking footwear and trail running footwear) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market – Global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented by product (apparel and footwear, accessories and gifts, toys and games, and others), end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Sports Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.30

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer Landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-footwear-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-8-36-bn--market-share-trends-and-industry-analysis--technavio-301397268.html

SOURCE Technavio

