Sports Illustrated-brand hotel could come to Augusta's 15th Street corridor

An empty lot next to The HUB for Community Innovation Augusta on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The lot is the possible location of the Sports Illustrated Resort in Augusta.

One of the nation's first hotels under the Sports Illustrated magazine brand could come to Augusta as part of the plan to redevelop the 15th Street corridor into a dynamic gateway to Augusta’s medical district.

“Fifteenth and Walton Way is in relatively close proximity to a little golf club up the street on Washington Road behind a bunch a bamboo,” said Ian Mercier, CEO of the Medical College of Georgia Foundation. “Sports Illustrated is very interested in investing in this community.”

Speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Augusta this week, Mercier delivered an update on the foundation’s plans to help reshape upper 15th Street, including future phases for a community grocer, and housing for families and students attending Augusta University’s nearby Health Sciences campus.

Another future phase addresses hospitality. In late summer 2021, the MCG Foundation played host to a group visiting Augusta to consider the city as a location in a proposed chain of lifestyle entertainment locations under the brand Sports Illustrated Resorts.

In 2022, the MCG Foundation signed a letter of intent to build a hotel and a bar-and-grill on a portion of the foundation’s property near 15th Street, Mercier said. A letter of intent, while indicating a mutual agreement, is not legally binding and does not officially require execution of the agreement's terms.

Heating up: German metal recycler doubles its Augusta investment to nearly $700 million

The MCGF’s Resurgens Development LLC owns more than 60 parcels in Augusta, including the bulldozed site where a Kroger supermarket closed in 2017.

The first SI Resort opened in 2022 in Punta Cana, a resort town in the Dominican Republic that’s just a few miles away from about 20 golf courses. More recently, developers announced the intent to place an SI Resort off Interstate 40’s Exit 407 leading to the 407: Gateway to Adventure retail and entertainment complex.

SI Resorts is also approaching university towns whose schools compete in the Southeastern Conference, according to Mercier.

Story continues

The proposed Augusta hotel complex would likely accommodate visitors for the Masters Tournament, but other housing plans for the 15th Street corridor would allow rooms open for short-term rental opportunities when AU and MCG students are off-campus during breaks and holidays.

“The university and our health system in that district need hospitality,” Mercier said. “They need hotels, and there isn't really anything right there to serve the university.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Sports Illustrated-brand hotel could join 15th Street redevelopment