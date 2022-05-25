U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Sports Medicine Market : Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Sports medicine market to surpass USD 11. 73 billion by 2030 from USD 5. 95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5. 7% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Medicine Market : Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280457/?utm_source=GNW
Sports medicine is concerned with the treatment, physical fitness, and prevention of injuries resulting from exercise and sports. Sports medicine focuses on providing athletics and other sports personnel with medical treatments connected to sports. Sports medicine healthcare experts have received specialized training in order to treat athletes and restore function to injured athletes so that they can return to the field as soon as feasible.

Market Highlights
Global Sports medicine market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.7% in 2030.
The increased rates of sports injuries, as well as the expanding engagement of people in sports and fitness-related activities, are driving up demand for sports medicine. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the market for sports medicine is likely to be driven by a move from proactive to preventative care for sports injuries.

Global Sports medicine market: Segments
Body Reconstruction & Repair segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Sports medicine market is segmented by type into Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery, Body Monitoring & Evaluation, and Accessories. The free-from certifications segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Surgical equipment, soft tissue repair equipment, and bone reconstruction devices are all part of the body reconstruction and repair section. The increased use of fracture and ligament repair devices, as well as the increasing utilization of arthroscopy equipment in minimally invasive procedures, was credited for the huge market share. The accessories section, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the quickest rate over the projection period.

Knees segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Sports medicine market is divided by application into Knees, Shoulders, Ankle & Foot, Back & Spine, Elbow & Wrist, Hips, and Others. Over the forecast period, the Knees segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace while the frequency of knee injuries has been steadily increasing. Knee injuries are one of the most prevalent types of injuries sustained when participating in sports or other physical activity. This is due to the fact that excessive running and jumping cause knee joint wear and strain. Dry needling, soft tissue massage, osteopathic manipulation, platelet-rich plasma therapy, and arthroscopic operations for knee repair are among the sophisticated treatments available. Some of the primary factors driving the segment growth are the availability of a wide range of therapies and the rising frequency of knee injuries.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growth in sports-related injuries and government initiative
Sports medicine has outperformed all other healthcare professions in terms of growth, as practitioners in this sector can treat a wide range of people, not only athletes. The growth in incidence of sports-related injuries, as well as increased public awareness about physical fitness, has resulted in an increase in demand for sports medicine throughout the years. Additionally, government-sponsored sports medicine initiatives boost athlete involvement around the world. Also, an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries aids market expansion.

Demand for injury treatment and rehabilitation
People who participate in sports have a high rate of ligament tears and fractures. In addition, sports injuries to the lower extremities account for a significant share of all injuries in the world. The demand for injury treatment and rehabilitation is predicted to rise around the world as children and adults participate in more activities, resulting in an increase in the incidence of sports injuries. This is viewed as a favorable signal of the sports medicine market’s expansion.

Restraint
Dominance of local competitors and difficulties in replacing technologies
The market’s expansion is projected to be hampered by the dominance of local competitors who manufacture support and recovery items. In addition, serious difficulties with total or partial hip replacement technologies are projected to stymie market expansion. The market’s growth is also projected to be limited by a lack of payment for academic sports injuries.

Global Sports medicine market: Key Players
Breg, Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Smith & Nephew Plc
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Arthrex, Inc.
Conmed Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
Other Prominent Players

Global Sports medicine market: Regions
Global Sports medicine market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Sports medicine market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. Some of the primary factors driving the market for sports medicine include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high spending, and the availability of technologically sophisticated medical devices to treat various orthopedic problems.

Global Sports medicine market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Sports medicine market report also contains analysis on:

Sports medicine Segments:
By Type
Body Reconstruction & Repair
Body Support & Recovery
Body Monitoring & Evaluation
Accessories
By Application
Knees
Shoulders
Ankle & Foot
Back & Spine
Elbow & Wrist
Hips
Others
Sports medicine Dynamics
Sports medicine Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Sports medicine Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the Sports medicine market?
What is the Sports medicine market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Sports medicine market share?
Who are the key players in the Sports medicine market?
What are the factors driving the Sports medicine market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280457/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


