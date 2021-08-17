U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Sports Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027 | Rising Prevalence of Sports Related Injuries, Increasing Advancements in Sports Medicine and Growing Awareness Among Individuals About Physical Fitness are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports medicine market size is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on preventing sports related injuries among athletes, growing need to boost endurance and performance, and rising application of sports medicine to restore motor functions in patients with chronic injuries are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising incidence of chronic diseases and mobility issues and growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and fitness are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research Logo
Emergen Research Logo

Sports medicine refers to area of medical practice that deals with treatment of injuries related to athletic activities or physically demanding jobs. Sports medicine focuses on helping people enhance their athletic endurance and performance, recover from injuries quickly, and prevent future injuries. Sports medicine healthcare practitioners also have special training to help patients restore their motor functions and get moving as soon as possible. Majority sports medicine healthcare practitioners are certified in emergency medicine, internal medicine, and family medicine, among others. Sports medicine healthcare professionals also work in association with physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, and nutritionists.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/89

Increasing adoption of sports activities, growing trend of healthy lifestyle and physical fitness, advancements in sports injury management services, and implementation of favorable government initiatives to encourage sports and sports medicine are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals and less knowledge regarding sports medicine are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

  • Body support and recovery product segment are expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for products such as braces, support for reconstruction and rehabilitation, and physical therapy equipment.

  • Foot and ankle injuries segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of ankle and foot injuries among athletes, rising need for knee surgeries, and growing cases of knee injuries among children opting for recreational sports.

  • Hospital segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period owing to availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities, presence of skilled sports medicine professionals and physiotherapists, and increasing need to hospitalize patients after severe sports-related injuries.

  • Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on physical fitness and sports among younger generation, availability of sports facilities and medical facilities, and rising awareness regarding importance of sports medicine in the region.

  • North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing sports activities among individuals, growing number of sports and fitness related injuries, availability of skilled professionals, and presence of key market players in the region.

  • Key companies in the market include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG.

  • In July 2021, U.S. Orthopedic Partners announced a strategic partnership with Andrew Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center to develop a robust relationship and partnership between nationally recognized orthopedic practices and facilities across the southeastern United States.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/89

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sports medicine market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Body Reconstruction Products

  • Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

  • Assays Arthroscopy Devices

  • Implants

  • Prosthetic Devices

  • Orthobiologics

  • Body Support and Recovery Products

  • Braces and Supports

  • Compression Clothing

  • Physiotherapy Equipment

  • Thermal Therapy

  • Electrostimulation

  • Other Therapies

  • Ultrasound Therapy

  • Laser Therapy

  • Accessories

  • Tapes

  • Disinfectants

  • Wraps

  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Knee Injuries

  • Shoulder Injuries

  • Foot and Ankle Injuries

  • Elbow and Wrist Injuries

  • Back and Spine Injuries

  • Hip and Groin Injuries

  • Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

  • Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

  • Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

  • Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Hospital

  • Physiotherapy clinics

  • Rehabilitation centers

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-medicine-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

The global immunotherapy drugs market size was USD 154.40 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 365.57 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The global immunotherapy drugs market is anticipated to expand substantially in the near future, owing to the increasing cancer incidence across the globe.

The global healthcare supply chain management market size was SD 2.04 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Advent of cloud-based solutions is boosting the market.

The global elder care services &amp; assistive devices market size was USD 672.25 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to factors such as growing elderly population, increasing adoption of technology amongst elders for health management, diversified requirements and preference of elders, and increased investments in R&D activities.

The global laboratory informatics market size was USD 2.37 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The global laboratory informatics market is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, due to increasing need for scientific data integration solutions and growing adoption of laboratory information management systems. Besides, emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics is also anticipated to fuel the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Top 10 Leading and Most Promising Telepresence Robots Companies in the World

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sports-medicine-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-medicine-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-05-billion-by-2027--rising-prevalence-of-sports-related-injuries-increasing-advancements-in-sports-medicine-and-growing-awareness-among-individuals-about-physical-fitness-are-some-key-f-301356659.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

