Sports Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027 | Rising Prevalence of Sports Related Injuries, Increasing Advancements in Sports Medicine and Growing Awareness Among Individuals About Physical Fitness are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports medicine market size is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on preventing sports related injuries among athletes, growing need to boost endurance and performance, and rising application of sports medicine to restore motor functions in patients with chronic injuries are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising incidence of chronic diseases and mobility issues and growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and fitness are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Sports medicine refers to area of medical practice that deals with treatment of injuries related to athletic activities or physically demanding jobs. Sports medicine focuses on helping people enhance their athletic endurance and performance, recover from injuries quickly, and prevent future injuries. Sports medicine healthcare practitioners also have special training to help patients restore their motor functions and get moving as soon as possible. Majority sports medicine healthcare practitioners are certified in emergency medicine, internal medicine, and family medicine, among others. Sports medicine healthcare professionals also work in association with physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, and nutritionists.

Increasing adoption of sports activities, growing trend of healthy lifestyle and physical fitness, advancements in sports injury management services, and implementation of favorable government initiatives to encourage sports and sports medicine are some other key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals and less knowledge regarding sports medicine are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Body support and recovery product segment are expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for products such as braces, support for reconstruction and rehabilitation, and physical therapy equipment.

Foot and ankle injuries segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of ankle and foot injuries among athletes, rising need for knee surgeries, and growing cases of knee injuries among children opting for recreational sports.

Hospital segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period owing to availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities, presence of skilled sports medicine professionals and physiotherapists, and increasing need to hospitalize patients after severe sports-related injuries.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on physical fitness and sports among younger generation, availability of sports facilities and medical facilities, and rising awareness regarding importance of sports medicine in the region.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing sports activities among individuals, growing number of sports and fitness related injuries, availability of skilled professionals, and presence of key market players in the region.

Key companies in the market include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG.

In July 2021, U.S. Orthopedic Partners announced a strategic partnership with Andrew Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center to develop a robust relationship and partnership between nationally recognized orthopedic practices and facilities across the southeastern United States.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sports medicine market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

