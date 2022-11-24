Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 - by Type, Raw Material, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sports nutrition market.



This report focuses on sports nutrition market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the sports nutrition market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global sports nutrition market is expected to grow from $32.69 billion in 2021 to $35.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.05%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $51.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.38%.



Major players in the sports nutrition market are Glanbia Plc., PepsiCo Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Musclepharm, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, BA Sports Nutrition, The Bountiful Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Universal Nutrition, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., PowerBar, Atlantic, GNC Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Hut.Com Ltd., Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited, PacificHealth Laboratories, GNC Holdings, Post Holdings, Maxi Nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition, Momentous, Klean Athlete, and Creative Edge Nutrition.



The sports nutrition market consists of sales of sports nutrition products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to enhance the nutritional value for consumers involved in sports activities. Sports nutrition refers to a field of sports medicine that assists athletes in keeping their bodies in good condition before, after, and during exercise in order to reach peak performance. In this regard, many nutrients are being investigated for their ability to improve athletic performance, particularly in high-intensity sports involving repetitive effort.



The main types of sports nutrition covered in this report are: protein powder; ISO drink powder; sports supplements; RTD protein drinks; sports drinks; energy bars. Protein powders are powdered proteins derived from plants, eggs, or milk. The ISO drink powder are amino acid that aids in cardiovascular health, electrolyte balance, insulin sensitivity and other functions. Sports supplements are powders, pills or drinks that are used to increase muscle mass, decrease weight, or increase endurance.

RTD protein drinks typically include 7-8% standard protein on average manufactured with milk protein or whey protein isolate. Sports beverages restore glucose and electrolytes lost during severe exercise while also increasing endurance. Energy bars are regarded as a convenient on-the-go snack that provides a quick burst of energy. Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into: animal derived; plant-based; and mixed.

The various distribution channels are supermarkets/hypermarkets; specialty stores; convenience stores; online stores; other distribution channels. Major end-users of sports nutrition products are commercial; body builders; recreational users; and athletes.



North America was the largest region in the sports nutrition market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing awareness of fitness and active living is significantly driving the growth of the sports nutrition market. The growing awareness of fitness and active living increases the inclination towards sports and fitness activities and thereby, the consumption of sports nutrition products.

The increasing awareness of fitness makes consumers seek proper and nutritious supplements. According to the 2020 IHRSA (International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association) Health Club Consumer Report, the number of times Americans used a health club increased by 45% between 2010 and 2019. In 2019, roughly one out of every four Americans visited a health club, gym, or studio.

This growing interest in joining health clubs stems from a greater understanding of the need of staying fit and maintain an active lifestyle. So, the increasing awareness of fitness and active living is expected to propel the growth of the sports nutrition market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sports nutrition imaging market. Major companies operating in the sports nutrition sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the Sports Nutrition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



