Sports Nutrition Market In Europe - 2022-2026, Rising Inclination Toward Fitness Owing To Increasing Awareness Of Lifestyle-related Conditions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Market In Europe by Application (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar) and Geography (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the sports nutrition market in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.01 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing propensity for fitness as a result of growing awareness of the lifestyle-related condition is one of the major reasons propelling growth in the sports nutrition market in Europe. They are being encouraged to embrace different exercise regimens as a result, and the majority of customers have begun actively partaking in fitness and sporting events. It is now necessary to use energy boosters to improve performance in order to get the desired effects from workout routines.

The growing use of sports nutrition products by athletes, both amateur and professional, is also caused by similar circumstances. Consequently, the market is expanding as a result of the growing engagement in sports and fitness programs. Although factors such as the significant threat from counterfeit products may impede the market growth. Request for Sample Report.

The UK will account for 40% of market growth. The market in this nation will grow more quickly than the markets in Italy, France, and the rest of Europe. Over the projected period, the expansion of the sports nutrition market in Europe and the UK will be aided by an increase in the number of individuals joining fitness centers and a rise in the demand for protein-based goods like sports nutrition products.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The superfoods market share is expected to increase to USD 125.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%.

Sports Nutrition Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.35

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

UK at 40%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NUTREND D.S., as, Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., TRIPOINT GmbH, and Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key finding 6

Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 07:  Parent market

Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16:  Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non-protein sports nutrition

  • Protein powder

  • Protein RTD

  • Protein bar

Exhibit 21:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Application

5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23:  Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24:  Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25:  Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26:  Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27:  Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28:  Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29:  Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30:  Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 31:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 32:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

Exhibit 33:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34:  Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35:   UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37:   Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38:  Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39:   Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40:  Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41:   France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42:  France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43:   Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44:  Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions

8.1.2 Growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population

8.1.3 Increasing number of promotional activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Significant threat from counterfeit products

8.2.2 Risk of product contamination

8.2.3 Stringent regulations and guidelines by the European Union

Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advances in sports nutrition products

8.3.2 Growing consumer preference for clean labels in sports nutrition products

8.3.3 Increase in number of fitness centers and sports clubs

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49:  Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 52:  Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 53:  Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 54:  Abbott Laboratories - Key news

Exhibit 55:  Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 56:  Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 57:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc - Key news

Exhibit 60:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 61:  Glanbia Plc - Overview

Exhibit 62:  Glanbia Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 63:  Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 64:  Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 65:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

Exhibit 66:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 67:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc. - Key news

Exhibit 68:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 69:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Exhibit 70:  Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71:  Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 72:  Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 73:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 74:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 75:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 76:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 NUTREND DS AS

Exhibit 78:  NUTREND DS AS - Overview

Exhibit 79:  NUTREND DS AS - Product and service

Exhibit 80:  NUTREND DS AS - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 81:  PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82:  PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 83:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 84:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85:  PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 TRIPOINT GmbH

Exhibit 86:  TRIPOINT GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 87:  TRIPOINT GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 88:  TRIPOINT GmbH. - Key news

Exhibit 89:  TRIPOINT GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 90:  Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 91:  Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 92:  Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 95:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97:  List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-nutrition-market-in-europe---2022-2026-rising-inclination-toward-fitness-owing-to-increasing-awareness-of-lifestyle-related-conditions-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301585826.html

SOURCE Technavio

