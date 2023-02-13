Sports Nutrition Market Size to Grow by 7.84%, Packaged Foods & Meats Market to be Parent Market -Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Weider Global Nutrition LLC, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the sports nutrition market, request a sample report
In 2017, the sports nutrition market was valued at USD 18,703.70 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,497.09 million. The sports nutrition market size is estimated to grow by USD 12413.39 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.84% according to Technavio.
Sports nutrition market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Sports nutrition market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers sports nutrition such as ZonePerfect.
Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers sports nutrition under the brands such as HIGH5 and Reflex Nutrition.
Glanbia plc - The company offers sports nutrition under the brands such as Optimum Nutrition, SlimFast, and Nutramino.
Hormel Foods Corp. - The company offers sports nutrition under the brand, CytoSport Inc.
Sports nutrition market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Expansion of distribution channels
Inclination toward specialty sports nutrition
Rising number of health clubs and fitness centers
KEY Challenges –
Concerns about quality of ingredients
Availability of counterfeit products
Consumers' inability to differentiate between sports nutrition products and high-protein products
The sports nutrition market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this sports nutrition market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports nutrition market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the sports nutrition market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the sports nutrition market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market vendors
Sports Nutrition Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 12413.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global sports nutrition market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 Associated British Foods Plc
12.5 California Sports Nutrition
12.6 Glanbia plc
12.7 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
12.8 Hormel Foods Corp.
12.9 Kruger GmbH and Co. KG
12.10 Nestle SA
12.11 NOW Health Group Inc.
12.12 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
12.13 PepsiCo Inc.
12.14 The Coca Cola Co.
12.15 Twinlab Consolidated Corp.
12.16 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
12.17 Weider Global Nutrition LLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
