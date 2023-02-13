Sports Nutrition Market Size to Grow by 7.84%, Packaged Foods & Meats Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Weider Global Nutrition LLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

In 2017, the sports nutrition market was valued at USD 18,703.70 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,497.09 million. The sports nutrition market size is estimated to grow by USD 12413.39 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.84% according to Technavio.

Sports nutrition market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sports nutrition market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers sports nutrition such as ZonePerfect.

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers sports nutrition under the brands such as HIGH5 and Reflex Nutrition.

Glanbia plc - The company offers sports nutrition under the brands such as Optimum Nutrition, SlimFast, and Nutramino.

Hormel Foods Corp. - The company offers sports nutrition under the brand, CytoSport Inc.

Sports nutrition market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Expansion of distribution channels

Inclination toward specialty sports nutrition

Rising number of health clubs and fitness centers

KEY Challenges –

Concerns about quality of ingredients

Availability of counterfeit products

Consumers' inability to differentiate between sports nutrition products and high-protein products

The sports nutrition market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sports nutrition market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports nutrition market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sports nutrition market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sports nutrition market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market vendors

Sports Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12413.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sports nutrition market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Associated British Foods Plc

12.5 California Sports Nutrition

12.6 Glanbia plc

12.7 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

12.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

12.9 Kruger GmbH and Co. KG

12.10 Nestle SA

12.11 NOW Health Group Inc.

12.12 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

12.14 The Coca Cola Co.

12.15 Twinlab Consolidated Corp.

12.16 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

12.17 Weider Global Nutrition LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

