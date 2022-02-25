Sports Nutrition Market Size in South America to Grow by USD 1.33 Bn| The increasing healthy lifestyle changes to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022
Sports Nutrition Market in South America Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.
Segments: Product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein ready to drink (RTD), and protein bar) and distribution channel (offline and online).
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Nutrition Market in South America is expected to increase by USD 1.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.50%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market in South America
The Sports Nutrition Market in South America is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.
Abbott Laboratories: Offers nutrition products such as sports nutrition bars, shakes and supplements.
Amway Corp: Offers XS ENERGY DRINKS and XS SPORTS NUTRITION as nutrition products.
Glanbia Plc: Offers nutrition products under the brand Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and more.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE!
Sports Nutrition Market In South America 2022-2026: Segmentation
Sports nutrition market in South America is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
The sports nutrition market in South America is driven by Increasing healthy lifestyle changes, rise in the number of people who engage in recreational activities, and rise in the number of athletes and bodybuilders. In addition, other factors such as the increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products are expected to trigger the sports nutrition market in South America toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8.50% during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
Sports Nutrition Market in South America Key Driver:
Sports Nutrition Market in South America Key Trend:
Low-calorie sports snacks and beverages prepared with natural components like stevia and other sugar alternatives are becoming popular in South America. Protein/energy bars have increased at the fastest rate in the sports nutrition category. Furthermore, a flood of new sports nutrition products are reaching the market in South America, fueling the industry.
Sports Nutrition Market Scope in South America
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.50%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.82
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
