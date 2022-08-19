U.S. markets closed

Sports Protective Equipment Market to Rise at CAGR of 5.2% during Forecast Period 2022-2031, notes TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Rising consumer spending on sports protective equipment is likely to drive the global market for sports protective equipment

  • More individuals are participating in different sporting activities, which is projected to increase demand in the global market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global protective sports equipment market size stood at US$ 8.18 Bn. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The value of global sports protective equipment market is estimated to touch US$ 13.35 Bn by 2031. The market for sports protective equipment is being driven by an increase in involvement in outdoor sports activities. With more people participating in sports, there is a rising need for protective gear such boxing equipment, helmets, and footwear, which is expected to offer growth prospects for the sports equipment suppliers.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Due to the rise in sports-related injuries, individuals are also becoming more knowledgeable about the usage of protective gear for sports. This is anticipated to increase consumer demand for sports protective gear. In order to bring novel items to the market, sports safety equipment manufacturers are constantly investing on research and development projects. Since there are more sports professionals in Asia Pacific than in any other region, there is likely to be a higher demand for sports equipment substances in the region.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16733

Key Findings of Market Report

  • A rising number of individuals are participating in various sporting activities. In addition to keeping one healthy and fit, sports contribute to enhanced life satisfaction. Rise in engagement in different sporting activities is also being attributed to better understanding of health concerns and stress management. As a result, consumers are spending more on sports protective gear, which is likely to drive the global market.

  • Various organisations and regulatory bodies, such as the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have set rules governing the utilization of sports protective equipment. This is anticipated to raise global demand for protective sports equipment.

  • The demand for sports protective equipment is rising due to better understanding about the usage of different sports equipment. An increase in the incidence of injuries amongst players of different ages is also expected to drive safety equipment for sport. Sports safety equipment has been quite popular amongst both women and men.

  • Given the rise in sports activities in many countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China and India, the regional market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast timeline. The Asia Pacific market for is also expected to be driven by the region's high participation in professional sports.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=16733

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

  • Based on product type, the demand for upper body protection equipment is anticipated to increase in the forthcoming years. The category is likely to expand as more people are taking part in fitness training, extreme sports, competitive sports, as well as different strength programs.

  • Based on application, the mountaineering and rock climbing categories are anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast timeline. This is owing to the fact that mountaineering as well as small- and large-scale treks are becoming more popular worldwide.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

  • Amer Sports Corporation

  • Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd

  • ASICS Corporation

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Nike, Inc.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=16733

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Head Protection

  • Upper Body Protection

  • Lower Body Protection

  • Footwear

  • Others

Application

  • Water Sports and Racing

  • Ball Games

  • Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

  • Others

End User

  • Professional

  • Non Professional

Price

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Sports Betting Market - The global sports betting market is expected to reach US$ 653.5 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031

Industrial Protective Footwear Market - The global industrial protective footwear market is expected to reach US$ 10.87 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2022 to 2031

Winter Sports Equipment Market - The global winter sports equipment market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3602.2 Mn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031

Asia Pacific Footwear Market - The Asia Pacific footwear market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 846.9 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2031

Board Games & Puzzles Market - The global board games & puzzles market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 24.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031

Golf Rangefinder Market - The global golf rangefinder market is expected to cross the value of US$ 728.3 Mn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2031

Helmet Market - The global helmet market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 34.2 Bn by 2030, expand at a CAGR 5.7% during the forecast period

Europe Climbing Gym Market - Europe climbing gym market is expected to reach the value of US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-protective-equipment-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-5-2-during-forecast-period-2022-2031--notes-tmr-study-301608706.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

