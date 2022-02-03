U.S. markets closed

Sports Software Market Size to Grow by USD 5.71 Bn| Increasing Need to Improve Competitive Responsiveness to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sports software market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 5.71 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating CAGR of 14.79%.

Attractive Opportunities in Sports Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

The increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness and growing demand for sports analytics are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The sports software market report is segmented by End-user (clubs, coaches, leagues, sports association, and others), Deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The clubs segment held the largest sports software market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment for this market. North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for sports software market in North America. Growing demand for sports analytics will facilitate the sports software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Analysis

The sports software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are launching innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in this report are:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Camp Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Virtual Events Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Event Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.79%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Action Network Inc, Daktronics Inc., Edge 10 Group, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, SAP SE, SPay Inc., Sport 80 Services Ltd , Sportlyzer LLC, and Stats Perform group of companies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-71-bn-increasing-need-to-improve-competitive-responsiveness-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301472422.html

SOURCE Technavio

