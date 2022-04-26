U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Sports Sponsorship Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Adidas AG & Hero MotoCorp Ltd. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Sponsorship Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Sponsorship Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Sponsorship Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including adidas AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nike Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PUMA SE, Qatar Airways Group, Rolex SA, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (signage, digital activation, club and venue activation, and others)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Sports Sponsorship Market size is expected to increase by USD 5.33 billion from 2019 to 2024, at an accelerated CAGR of 2%. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for sports sponsorship in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of new sporting events coupled with the increasing sports sponsorship spending will facilitate the sports sponsorship market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Sports Sponsorship Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - The company offers sponsorship to various sporting events such as hockey, golf, and cricket.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Sports Sponsorship Market Driver:

The key factor driving growth in the sports sponsorship market is the increasing sports sponsorship spending. The global sports sponsorship market is witnessing steady growth in terms of sponsorship spending. The growth trend in sponsorship spending is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. Companies also believe that spending on sports sponsorship yields a relatively higher ROI as compared to the expenditure on direct marketing and advertising. Sports sponsorship spending in emerging countries like India is also witnessing significant growth. For instance, the sports sponsorship spending in India increased by around 16%-18% to more than $1 billion in 2019. It was also notable that India hosted its first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup which became the most attended event in the history of the tournament. Moreover, cricket is a major sport in the country with a large audience base. The launch of several other domestic leagues like IPL, PKL, ISL, Hockey India League (HIL), and PBL has also attracted several companies to invest in sports sponsorship. Thus, sports sponsorship spending is expected to increase further with the success of these sporting leagues all over the world.

  • Sports Sponsorship Market Trend:

Analytics gaining prominence is a major trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Over the years, the lack of efficient metrics to measure sports sponsorship ROI had been one of the major challenges faced by the sponsors. However, the advent of marketing analytics is expected to be one of the best solutions to encounter this problem. Marketing analytics helps the sponsor in collecting social media insights from customers before, during, and after a sports event. Thus, the sponsor will have a better understanding of what people are really saying about their financial brand. Marketing analytics also analyzes customer reach, which is the number of people exposed to the sponsor's marketing messages at a sponsorship activation.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports -

  • The programmatic advertising spending market size has the potential to grow by USD 148.53 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

  • The cloud advertising market share will rise by USD 229.94 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 18.39%. Download a free sample now!

Sports Sponsorship Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 2%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 5.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-48.89

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nike Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PUMA SE, Qatar Airways Group, Rolex SA, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Signage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Digital activation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Club and venue activation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • Nike Inc.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Qatar Airways Group

  • Rolex SA

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-sponsorship-market---34-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-adidas-ag--hero-motocorp-ltd--technavio-301531092.html

SOURCE Technavio

