Sports Sunglasses Market- 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Evolving Opportunities with adidas & Decathlon Group | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Sunglasses Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and market growth across various regions. The sports sunglasses market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for sports sunglasses in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the interest in games such as football, badminton, cricket, and others among consumers, an increase in playing facilities in schools and colleges, and marketing initiatives by vendors will facilitate the sports sunglasses market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Sunglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Sunglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing popularity of sunglasses among the young and middle-aged population, the increasing occurrence of eye-related problems among the global population, and the increased demand for product customization will drive the growth of the sports sunglasses market. However, the rising availability of substitute products might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The sports sunglasses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, AMO, ASG International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon Group, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Luxottica Group Spa, Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM INC., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Adidas AG - The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for various sports activities like mountaineering, hiking, trail running, and others.

  • Decathlon Group - The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for hiking, canoeing kayaking, and others.

  • AMO - The company offers a wide range of AMO sunglasses under thunderstorm series, typhoon series, mask series, and others.

  • ASG International SRL - The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for several sports activities such as cycling eyewear, hiking, and others.

  • Bolle Brands France SAS - The company offers golf sunglasses light shifter black mate, lift shifter XL read matte, BOLT 2.0 red matte, and others.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline and online.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

  • The sports and fitness wear market share is expected to increase by USD 66.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Download a free sample now!

  • The online apparel retailing market share is expected to increase by USD 87.45 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.61%. Download a free sample now!

Sports Sunglasses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.71

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, AMO, Asg International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon Group, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Luxottica Group Spa, Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM INC., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 adidas AG

  • 10.4 AMO

  • 10.5 Asg International SRL

  • 10.6 Bolle Brands France SAS

  • 10.7 Decathlon Group

  • 10.8 JULBO SA

  • 10.9 Luxottica Group Spa

  • 10.10 Nike Inc.

  • 10.11 PUMA SE

  • 10.12 Under Armour Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

