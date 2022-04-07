Sports Sunglasses Market- 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Evolving Opportunities with adidas & Decathlon Group | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Sunglasses Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and market growth across various regions. The sports sunglasses market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for sports sunglasses in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the interest in games such as football, badminton, cricket, and others among consumers, an increase in playing facilities in schools and colleges, and marketing initiatives by vendors will facilitate the sports sunglasses market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Sunglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing popularity of sunglasses among the young and middle-aged population, the increasing occurrence of eye-related problems among the global population, and the increased demand for product customization will drive the growth of the sports sunglasses market. However, the rising availability of substitute products might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The sports sunglasses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, AMO, ASG International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon Group, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Luxottica Group Spa, Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM INC., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Story continues

Adidas AG - The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for various sports activities like mountaineering, hiking, trail running, and others.

Decathlon Group - The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for hiking, canoeing kayaking, and others.

AMO - The company offers a wide range of AMO sunglasses under thunderstorm series, typhoon series, mask series, and others.

ASG International SRL - The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for several sports activities such as cycling eyewear, hiking, and others.

Bolle Brands France SAS - The company offers golf sunglasses light shifter black mate, lift shifter XL read matte, BOLT 2.0 red matte, and others.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline and online.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

The sports and fitness wear market share is expected to increase by USD 66.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Download a free sample now!

The online apparel retailing market share is expected to increase by USD 87.45 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.61%. Download a free sample now!

Sports Sunglasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.71 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, AMO, Asg International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon Group, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Luxottica Group Spa, Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM INC., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 AMO

10.5 Asg International SRL

10.6 Bolle Brands France SAS

10.7 Decathlon Group

10.8 JULBO SA

10.9 Luxottica Group Spa

10.10 Nike Inc.

10.11 PUMA SE

10.12 Under Armour Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-sunglasses-market--39-of-growth-to-originate-from-apacevolving-opportunities-with-adidas--decathlon-group--technavio-301519088.html

SOURCE Technavio