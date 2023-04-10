Sports sunglasses market size to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2021 and 2026; adidas AG, AMO, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports sunglasses market size is set to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 7.53%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Sunglasses Market 2022-2026

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The presence of various specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets in different regions allows consumers to choose from a wide range of sports sunglasses, depending on their price, quality, and other aspects. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the significant increase in interest in sports such as football, badminton, and cricket; an increase in sports facilities in schools and colleges; and marketing initiatives by vendors will facilitate the sports sunglasses market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, most vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

adidas AG: The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for various sports activities such as mountaineering, hiking, trail running, and others.

AMO: The company offers a wide range of AMO sunglasses under the Thunderstorm series, Typhoon series, Mask series, and others.

Asg International SRL: The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for several sports activities, such as cycling eyewear, hiking, and others.

Bolle Brands France SAS: The company offers golf sunglasses Lightshifter Black Mate, Liftshifter XL Read Matte, BOLT 2.0 Red Matte, and others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing popularity of sunglasses among the youth and middle-aged population. People who participate in outdoor activities and sports prefer to wear sunglasses to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun. This is expected to increase the demand for sports sunglasses in various parts of the world. Such factors are expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Trends - The increasing participation in sports and healthy lifestyle trends will fuel the global sports sunglasses market growth. The number of people joining the global workforce is increasing. The working population is increasingly participating in sports and fitness to keep themselves fit. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The rising availability of substitute products, such as conventional sunglasses and luxury eyewear, is a major challenge for the global sports sunglasses market growth. These substitute category products are cheaper than sports sunglasses and are available in abundance in the market, which results in lower switching costs for customers. In addition, market vendors face high competition from the unorganized sector, which offers sports sunglasses at a low price. These factors will negatively affect the profitability of established players, which will support the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports sunglasses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports sunglasses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports sunglasses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports sunglasses market vendors

Related Reports:

The sports trading card market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.36% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6.71 billion. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The sports bicycle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5.22 billion. The market is segmented by product (mountain bicycles, cyclo-cross bicycles, road racing bicycles, and track bicycles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sports Sunglasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.71 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, AMO, Asg International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon Group, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Luxottica Group Spa, Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM INC., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

