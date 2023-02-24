The Sports Supplement Designed by a Woman, for Women

D2Fit Nutrition Is Tailored to Help Women Look and Feel Their Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st-century women wear a lot of hats. They own businesses, raise families, teach, lead, support, and generally help the world go round every day. And yet, the busy lifestyle of modern women often leaves them little time for one more important responsibility: caring for themselves.

"The occasional girls' night out or a chance to sleep in is nice," says Jessica Bass James, founder of Dance2Fit and D2Fit Nutrition, "but genuine self-care is hard to come by. I'm talking about things like consistent sleep and exercise. These aren't one-off events. They require regular time and attention."

This struggle for self-care is a large part of why James launched her fitness brand Dance2Fit. The engaging, high-intensity program blends exercise and hip-hop into motivational routines that women can access directly from home via live stream sessions.

James has also addressed another common feminine self-care shortfall through her sports supplement brand D2Fit Nutrition. The supplement label consists of three items that address different areas of feminine nutritional support that are often lacking in a woman's day-to-day activities.

D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart is a daily supplement that provides metabolic support. The thermogenic formula supports increased energy and helps maintain a healthy metabolism and appetite. The other two products are focused on helping with fitness pursuits, in particular. D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout uses collagen and biotin along with a signature blend to help boost focus, energy, and endurance. D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein uses a time-release formula to feed and tone muscles.

All of James' D2Fit Nutrition formulas are created with one goal in mind: helping women achieve their fitness goals — and by extension, taking care of those critical areas of self-care that can make a world of a difference. "You don't need to get a massage or binge a carton of ice cream to feel cared for," James declares, "real self-care comes from taking the time you have — even if it's short — and finding ways to invest it in caring for your body's basic needs." Both Dance2Fit and D2Fit Nutrition are helping hundreds of thousands of women meet these basic health and wellness benchmarks on a daily basis.

