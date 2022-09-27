Sports Supplement Market to observe USD 1.91 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increased participation in sports and fitness activities

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports supplement market size is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, and regional growth opportunities among others. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Glanbia Plc, GSK Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc, Klean Athlete, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm Corp., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC are some of the major market participants.

Although the increased participation in sports and fitness activities. People who are physically active have a better chance of being healthy in adulthood. Indulging in physical activities such as sports reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis later in life. Besides, the increasing interest in maintaining a good physical appearance among young consumers is leading to an increase in the number of people involved in activities such as bodybuilding. Many such factors are increasing the demand for sports supplements, protein powders, and energy bars, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the increasing demand for natural products and the increased consumption among millennials will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Story continues

Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global sports supplement market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

The market growth in the offline distribution channel will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing availability of sports supplements in retail stores. In addition, the collaboration between vendors and retail chains is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.

Geography

47% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increased awareness about the health benefits of proteins and the importance of an active lifestyle among consumers is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports supplement market report covers the following areas:

Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports supplement market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports supplement market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports supplement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports supplement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports supplement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports supplement market vendors

Related Reports:

Sports Supplement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Glanbia Plc, GSK Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc, Klean Athlete, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm Corp., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Clif Bar and Co.

10.4 Glanbia Plc

10.5 GSK Plc

10.6 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

10.7 Herbalife International of America Inc

10.8 Klean Athlete

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

10.11 PepsiCo Inc.

10.12 Pro Action srl

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-supplement-market-to-observe-usd-1-91-bn-incremental-growth--driven-by-increased-participation-in-sports-and-fitness-activities-301632934.html

SOURCE Technavio