Sports Supplement Market to observe USD 1.91 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increased participation in sports and fitness activities
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports supplement market size is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, and regional growth opportunities among others. Download PDF Report Sample
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Glanbia Plc, GSK Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc, Klean Athlete, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm Corp., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC are some of the major market participants.
Although the increased participation in sports and fitness activities. People who are physically active have a better chance of being healthy in adulthood. Indulging in physical activities such as sports reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis later in life. Besides, the increasing interest in maintaining a good physical appearance among young consumers is leading to an increase in the number of people involved in activities such as bodybuilding. Many such factors are increasing the demand for sports supplements, protein powders, and energy bars, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.
In addition, the increasing demand for natural products and the increased consumption among millennials will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global sports supplement market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
The market growth in the offline distribution channel will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing availability of sports supplements in retail stores. In addition, the collaboration between vendors and retail chains is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.
Geography
47% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increased awareness about the health benefits of proteins and the importance of an active lifestyle among consumers is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports supplement market report covers the following areas:
Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports supplement market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports supplement market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist sports supplement market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sports supplement market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sports supplement market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports supplement market vendors
Sports Supplement Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.91 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.7
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Glanbia Plc, GSK Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc, Klean Athlete, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm Corp., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Clif Bar and Co.
10.4 Glanbia Plc
10.5 GSK Plc
10.6 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
10.7 Herbalife International of America Inc
10.8 Klean Athlete
10.9 Nestle SA
10.10 NOW Health Group Inc.
10.11 PepsiCo Inc.
10.12 Pro Action srl
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
