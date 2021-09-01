U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.41
    +6.73 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,314.94
    -45.79 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,349.50
    +90.26 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.34
    +4.57 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.73
    -0.77 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0540
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,319.64
    +54.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,228.80
    +15.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.91
    +25.21 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Sports Tech Company, Orreco and Scarlet Health team up to provide a new solution for Athletes to optimize performance

·5 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist sports performance and biomarker company Orreco have joined forces with Scarlet Health, an on-demand diagnostic service by BioReference Laboratories Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), providing a superior, fully integrated digital solution that addresses modern testing needs, to provide a new solution for pre-season athlete physicals and in-season testing for professional and collegiate athletes.

Scarlet, combined with Orreco's AI/ML performance algorithms, provides sport specific interpretation of data while cross referencing it with GPS, heart rate and game statistics, in line with each sports collective Bargaining Agreement.

Profiles can include full bio-analytics, fatigue profiles, nutrition analysis and women's specific panels, all of which can be accessed via Orreco' @thlete app. Using Scarlet, athletes can have their specimens collected for profile clinical testing in a team environment or at home, if opting to analyse their own biomarkers with their personal physician and performance staff.

This initiative means athletes in training in every state in the U.S. will be able to access the service. The disrupted schedules and seasons have placed higher than ever demands on players. Machine learning algorithms that take into account game schedules, training data, travel across time-zones, data from wearables and nutrition plans combined with blood test panels can help give truly personalised suggestions and help world class athletes get even better.

"Scarlet meets patients where they are – whether they are a world-class athlete optimizing their performance, or a busy parent managing their family's health – and offers ease of use and convenient access to diagnostics," said Richard Schwabacher, Chief Digital Officer at BioReference, adding "Under this new collaboration, Scarlet's digital seamless integration and our experience providing testing to the majority of professional U.S. sports leagues in combination with Orreco's best-in-class digital solutions provides elite and high performing athletes access to insightful and valuable diagnostic information that can help advance their performance in new and innovative ways."

Dr. Brian Moore, CEO, Orreco: "Everything we do at Orreco is to help athletes optimize their performance, accelerate their recovery from training and matches and to help prolong their playing careers. Working together with BioReference and Scarlet will enable us to do this at scale and help meet athletes where they are to understand their bodies and personalize their training and nutrition."

About Orreco: Established in 2010, Orreco has offices in Los Angeles, London and Galway, Ireland. Orreco scientists analyse athlete data and deliver evidence-based, personalized strategies to improve recovery rates, optimize training response and protect against excessive fatigue and under-recovery. By keeping athletes in their peak performance zone, Orreco aims to reduce injury and illness risk for elite athletes and extend playing careers. Orreco scientists have been analysing athlete data for over 20 years in 16 different sports for over 2000 elite athletes. Orreco integrates sports science, data science and systems development and operates as a team within the team. Clients include teams and franchises in the NBA/NFL/EPL/WSL/WNBA/NHL and individual athletes in Olympic sports including 54 medalists, F1 drivers and PGA Tour players. Visit www.orreco.com

About Scarlet Health: Scarlet is an on-demand diagnostic service providing a superior, fully integrated digital solution that addresses modern testing needs for healthcare providers and patients. Backed by BioReference's national presence and infrastructure, with laboratory facilities and professionals across the country, Scarlet delivers an innovative, flexible, mobile alternative to traditional patient service centers or other draw locations when phlebotomy and other specimen collection services are needed. BioReference works with our trusted partners to create customized, fully integrated solutions that plug in seamlessly with existing medical systems. https://www.scarlethealth.com/

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.: BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, particularly statements regarding BioReference's Scarlet Health mobile service, the availability of and demand for the service, whether the service and the integrated platform will function or perform as designed, the role and value of the service to patients and healthcare providers and whether the demand for at home health care will continue or increase as anticipated, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-tech-company-orreco-and-scarlet-health-team-up-to-provide-a-new-solution-for-athletes-to-optimize-performance-301367439.html

SOURCE Orreco; Scarlet Health

Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Penny stocks, you either love them or you hate them. One of the obvious draws of these stocks trading for under $5 per share is the ability to get more bang for your buck. And should these bargain priced stocks see their share prices rise by only a small amount, the rewards can be staggering. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall int

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • Medicare isn’t as broken as it sounds

    Politicians could fix Medicare's shaky finances, if they had the courage to make a few tough choices.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • Philips to start replacing millions of respiratory devices

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said it would start repairing and replacing millions of respiratory devices in the United States and most of its other markets this month, to address potential health risks caused by the machines. The company in June recalled up to four million of its respiratory devices and ventilators, as it said a foam part might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer. Philips said it had received authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the rework of the affected DreamStation device, allowing it to replace the sound abatement foam with a new material.

  • COVID 19 Stocks -- Vaccines, Diagnostics, or Treatments?

    You can divide COVID-19 healthcare stocks into three broad categories: vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments. Taylor Carmichael still likes the vaccine space, and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) remains his favorite investment in that sector. Patrick Bafuma has his eye on the diagnostic side, and he believes CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) is the winner going forward.

  • 9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

    The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in th

  • Merck and Pfizer Are Testing Antiviral Pills. The Covid Battle Is Moving Beyond Vaccines.

    Both companies announced the start of clinical trials, highlighting growing interest in the market for therapeutics for the coronavirus.

  • Unvaccinated Americans are ‘irresponsibly filling up our ERs and ICUs’: doctor

    As the U.S. reaches an average of 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since January, doctors are urging more Americans to get vaccinated, saying it is ‘key’ to getting control of the virus.

  • Do I Need To Wait Between Getting The COVID Vaccine And Flu Shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

    Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

  • 21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

    Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com. However, because the coronavirus actually has a spectrum of symptoms—some so mild they are barely noticeable or easily confused with somethin

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • LPCN: Liver Biopsy Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LPCN READ THE FULL LPCN RESEARCH REPORT LiFT Liver Biopsy Results On August 25 th , 2021 Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) released liver biopsy results for its Phase II LiFT study in NASH. LiFT , or Liver Fat Intervention with Oral Testosterone, is a Phase II clinical study designed to evaluate LPCN 1144 oral testosterone in men with biopsy-confirmed NASH. Primary endpoint

  • Breakthrough Multi-Targeted Drug Candidates Puts Axcella at Forefront of Liver Disease Treatment Market

    Image Provided By Unsplash Liver diseases like cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are deadly and afflict millions of Americans with debilitating mental and physical symptoms that become progressively worse each year. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing enhanced treatments for underserved complex diseases, has made exciting progress in the development of two potential treatments for liver-related conditions. Despite the severit

  • More U.S. companies appear to be mulling surcharges for unvaccinated employees

    The company crackdown on unvaccinated workers could be coming, in the form of more mandates and more financial penalties, a new survey suggests. One week after Delta Air Lines announced a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated workers, the Willis Towers Watson survey of 961 companies says 17% of those polled are eyeing that route as well. The human resources consulting firm survey suggests there’s hardening approach from employers as they try striking the balance between keeping staff, and also keeping a healthy workforce while the delta variant sends COVID-19 cases surging.

  • Novartis, NHS England Ink Access Deal For Cholesterol Drug Leqvio

    The U.K. government, NHS England, and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) unveiled a "world-first" reimbursement deal for providing broader access to anti-cholesterol drug Leqvio (inclisiran) after the U.K.'s healthcare cost agency NICE approved the medicine. The news follows the January 2020 announcement of the deal parameters. The partners are now ready to move into the "implementation phase." After reviewing clinical data from three Phase 3 trials, England's NICE endorsed the drug in patients with a hist

  • Moderna’s Covid Vaccine Produces More Antibodies Than Pfizer’s, Study Shows

    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine produces more than double the amount of antibodies than Pfizer and BioNTech’s comparable shot, new research shows. Both Moderna (ticker: MRNA) and Pfizer’s (PFE) vaccines have each shown more than 90% efficacy in studies at preventing Covid-19 infections.