Sports Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 24.56 billion | Agile Sports Technologies Inc. and Athlete Intelligence Among Key Vendors| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Technology Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
Segments: Technology (AI ML, IoT, and AR VR)
Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Technology Market is expected to increase by USD 24.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 23.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The sports technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - The company offers Volleymetrics that can record and upload analytics with automatic smart cameras and saves time.
Athlete Intelligence - The company offers VECTOR MouthGuard that is a highly accurate head impact monitoring wearable device for team contact sports.
Catapult Group International Ltd. - The company offers wearable technologies such as Catapult Vision that brings pre- and post-match analysis and Catapult AMS that elevates the management and communication of data.
Regional Market Outlook
The sports technology market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative and improved sports technology products and platforms, growing Internet penetration, and the launch of advanced video game consoles will facilitate the sports technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers in the Market-
Sports Technology Market Driver:
Sports Technology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 24.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.48
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
