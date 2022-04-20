U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -19.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,787.00
    -54.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,085.50
    -131.75 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.00
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.25
    +0.69 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    -11.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7630
    -0.1510 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,357.77
    +621.03 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.46
    +14.90 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.64
    +119.55 (+0.44%)
     

Sports Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 24.56 billion | Agile Sports Technologies Inc. and Athlete Intelligence Among Key Vendors| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Technology Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Technology Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Technology Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Technology (AI ML, IoT, and AR VR)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Technology Market is expected to increase by USD 24.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 23.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The sports technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - The company offers Volleymetrics that can record and upload analytics with automatic smart cameras and saves time.

  • Athlete Intelligence - The company offers VECTOR MouthGuard that is a highly accurate head impact monitoring wearable device for team contact sports.

  • Catapult Group International Ltd. - The company offers wearable technologies such as Catapult Vision that brings pre- and post-match analysis and Catapult AMS that elevates the management and communication of data.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The sports technology market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative and improved sports technology products and platforms, growing Internet penetration, and the launch of advanced video game consoles will facilitate the sports technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers in the Market-

  • Sports Technology Market Driver:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers mentioned in our sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Healthcare Information Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Home Safety Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sports Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, and SAP SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • AI ML - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • IoT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • AR VR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agile Sports Technologies Inc.

  • Athlete Intelligence

  • Catapult Group International Ltd.

  • Chetu Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • Firstbeat Technologies Oy

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Jonas Club Software

  • SAP SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-technology-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-56-billion--agile-sports-technologies-inc-and-athlete-intelligence-among-key-vendors-technavio-301527249.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Disney, Roku Drop as Netflix Stuns With Falling Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Streaming stocks were rocked late Tuesday after Netflix Inc. reported its first customer decline in more than a decade, stoking investors’ fears that a reopening economy will cripple these companies.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsRoku I

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Netflix Crashes On Subscriber Fall, Tesla Earnings On Tap

    The market rally remains under pressure and divided. Investors should keep exposure modest and focus on leading sectors.

  • Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year, hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021. Production was lower also due to major maintenance services, which should be positive for the rest of the year, allowing Vale to maintain its annual guidance of 320-335 million tonnes of iron ore.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market