Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sports Toto Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM416m ÷ (RM3.5b - RM1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Sports Toto Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.1% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sports Toto Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sports Toto Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Sports Toto Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 32% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Sports Toto Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 35% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Sports Toto Berhad. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 32% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sports Toto Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

