Sports Trading Card Market to grow by USD 6.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing demand to acquire sports trading cards online - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports trading card market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period. The rising demand to acquire sports trading cards online is driving the sports trading card market growth significantly, although factors such as growing online data security issues may hinder the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Trading Card Market 2022-2026

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sports Trading Card Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. For instance, Panini Group., a US-based online sports trading card supplier, offers Panini's blockchain technology. This technology allows collectors to possess or trade Panini NFT trading cards. They are digital trading cards that exist on a blockchain network in the same manner as real trading cards. Hence, such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the online segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sports trading card market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sports trading card market.

Europe is expected to contribute to 44% of the growth of the global sports trading card market during the forecast period. The growth in the sports trading card market in Europe is facilitated by the growth of the sports industry. Market growth in the Europe region is estimated to be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Sports Trading Card Market – Vendor Analysis

The sports trading card market has evolved from an early adopter to a multi-billion-dollar market, globally. Choice Marketing Sportscards, Futera Ltd., Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards LLC, Panini group, Select Australia Pty Ltd, The Upper Deck Co., TOPPS Co. Inc., TRISTAR Productions Inc., and United States Baseball Federation Inc. are some of the prominent vendors in the market.

Sports Trading Card Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand to acquire sports trading cards online is one of the key drivers supporting the sports trading card market growth.

The two technological advances, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology have revolutionized the way fans obtain trading cards online.

Moreover, the declining smartphone average selling price (ASP) and advancements in communication network infrastructure have led to the growth in smartphone adoption. This provides opportunities for fans to obtain sports trading cards online without worrying about misplacing them.

Hence, the growing usage of technologies like blockchain, coupled with the increasing prevalence of smartphones, is likely to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of bitcoin to acquire sports trading cards online is a key sports trading card market trend contributing to the growth of the sports trading card market.

Bitcoin is a digital, decentralized currency, which is used to make transactions over the Internet. It provides a high level of anonymity and is not regulated by the central bank of countries.

Digital currency provides various advantages over regular currency, such as international transactions, easy deposits and withdrawals, lower fraud risks, and others.

Furthermore, users do not have to provide personal details while using bitcoins to acquire sports trading cards. This leads to customer satisfaction and enhanced online acquisitions of sports trading cards. It is expected to increase the demand for sports trading cards during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the factors hindering the sports trading card market growth is the increasing number of online data security issues.

Most sports trading card websites do not possess a proper dispute resolution framework and lack transparency in payout processes. They also lack fair online trading standards, which reduces the credibility of online sports trading card platform providers.

The credibility issues impact the growth of the sports trading cards market negatively and discourage new users from acquiring sports trading cards online.

Hence, the growing online data security issues are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Sports Trading Card Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports trading card market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sports trading card market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sports trading card market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sports trading card market vendors

The online trading platform market size is expected to increase by USD 2.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67%. The growth opportunities and demand for online trading platforms in the APAC region are key drivers fueling the market's growth.

The sports analytics market size is expected to increase to USD 2.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%. One of the key factors driving the global sports analytics market growth is the growing adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions.

Sports Trading Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.71 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Choice Marketing Sportscards, Futera Ltd., Leaf Trading Cards, NETPRO Trading Cards LLC, Panini group, Select Australia Pty Ltd, The Upper Deck Co., TOPPS Co. Inc., TRISTAR Productions Inc., and United States Baseball Federation Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

