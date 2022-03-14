Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Appointment of Riley Timmer as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, today announced the appointment of Riley Timmer as their Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. He will be responsible for leading the company’s investor-related activities, growing market opportunities for outdoor use, and leading Sportsman’s ES&G initiatives.



“As we continue to advance our business and add expertise to the leadership team, I am pleased to welcome Riley to the organization,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “He brings a valuable set of business experience to the company and believe that his leadership will be instrumental in communicating our strategy and mission to the investment community.”

Mr. Timmer brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in finance, operations and IR roles, across both public and private companies in the e-commerce and direct sales industries. Prior to joining Sportsman’s Warehouse, he was the Global Head of Investor Relations at NewAge, Inc. Prior to this, he was a Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ARIIX, where he served in that role for over nine years. Earlier in his career, he served in several critical roles for NYSE listed USANA Health Sciences, including Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Mr. Timmer earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Utah.

“It’s an honor to join this talented and passionate leadership team at Sportsman’s Warehouse,” said Mr. Timmer. “The company is experiencing tremendous growth and success, as a leading provider of outstanding gear and exceptional service for outdoor enthusiasts. As an avid outdoorsman myself, I look forward to helping further grow the business, and engage with the investment community to share Sportsman’s story and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

