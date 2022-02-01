U.S. markets closed

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jeff White as Chief Financial Officer

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, today announced the appointment of Jeff White as their Chief Financial Officer, effective January 21, 2022. Mr. White will oversee all financial aspects of the Company including, financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, tax, internal audit, investor relations, treasury, and risk management.

Mr. White, 36, has been with Sportsman’s Warehouse six years. He served as the company’s Secretary since September 26, 2021, and as Vice President of Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer from September 2021 to January 21, 2022. From August 2016 to September 2021, White served in various capacities including most recently as the Company's Senior Director, Finance and Accounting.

“I am very pleased to promote Jeff to be our CFO," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. "Jeff has been with the Company for a number of years and has a deep knowledge of the industry and our Company. His financial expertise along with his knowledge of the business will complement the strengths of our leadership team as we continue to grow the Company and execute on our strategic plans.”

“As Sportsman’s Warehouse new CFO, I am excited to continue working with Jon and the management team as we focus our efforts on growing the business and servicing our customers," states Jeff White. "I look forward to communicating with our investor community as we transition back into operating as an independent publicly traded Company."

Prior to Sportsman’s Warehouse, Mr. White served in various roles at KPMG LLP starting in August 2011, including Manager, Senior Associate, and Associate within the audit group. Mr. White is a licensed certified public accountant and holds a B.A. and master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Utah.

To learn more about Sportsman’s Warehouse, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116


