Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through April 19, 2023, and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contact:
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Riley Timmer
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com


