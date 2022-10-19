U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

SPOT ACCELERATES GROWTH, STRENGTHENING DOWNTOWN ECONOMY WITH OPENING OF SECOND INDIANAPOLIS OFFICE

·3 min read

Expansion Allows Company To Hire Hundreds

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Freight Inc. (Spot), an industry leader in empowering people and technology to optimize freight delivery, announced the official opening of its second Indianapolis office. The expansion will accommodate Spot's exponential growth while helping to strengthen the downtown economy. Spot employs over 350 in-office workers between its two Indianapolis offices. Over the next two years, that number is planned to grow to 600 in-office workers in Indianapolis. Across all locations, Spot intends to hire more than 600 additional workers by 2024. The company currently has more than 500 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, and Tampa, Florida.

Capital Center Building
Capital Center Building

The company occupies floors 11 and 12 of the newly-renovated Capital Center at 251 North Illinois Street. The approximately 42,500 square feet headquarters allows room for over 280 people providing capacity for its operations and technology functions across the entity. In addition to expansive views of the downtown landscape, the space offers a state-of-the-art training center, ergonomic design to enhance employee productivity, and satisfaction further.

"I continue to be inspired and am proud of our team. Their hard work is why we've experienced exponential growth over the last several years," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "With the opening of our new office, and the renovations at our Sales Hub on Meridian Street, I feel we are offering our Indianapolis employees a spectacular working experience."

"The opening of our second Indianapolis office allows us to be among the great mission-driven companies helping drive the downtown Indianapolis economy," said Denny Darrow, Senior Vice President for Human Resources. "Spot has fantastic energy as a direct result from our collaborative work spaces. And as an organization, we believe downtown Indianapolis is our home, and we are proud to help strengthen the economy by bringing over 350 employees into the city daily."

Spot worked closely alongside Zeller, Cushman & Wakefield, and longtime partners, Axis Architecture + Interiors and Business Furniture, to create a truly unique workspace. Capital Center's transformation has repositioned the building to a Class A+ trophy tower and was recently awarded The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) for excellence for renovated buildings by BOMA Indiana. In 2020, the design and renovations won the NAIOP People's Choice of the Year.

Capital Center is conveniently located near Spot's first downtown office, and current sales hub at 141 South Meridian Street, which will undergo additional modifications to its 36,000 square feet and where the sales and service divisions of the company will operate.

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brandon Evans 
Communications Manager  
bevans@spotinc.com | 317.550.7100

Spot Operations Hub at Capital Center
Operations Hub visitors lounge area
Ideas are easy, execution is everything
Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot
Denny Darrow, Senior Vice President of Human Resources
Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight)
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spot-accelerates-growth-strengthening-downtown-economy-with-opening-of-second-indianapolis-office-301653619.html

SOURCE Spot Freight

