U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.71
    -5.43 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,967.21
    +54.77 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,058.83
    -69.22 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.15
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    +0.0580 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5610
    +1.2890 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,910.74
    -202.36 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.55
    -3.37 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.53
    +41.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

SPOT APPEARS ON THE INC. 5000 LIST FOR THE 8TH TIME, RANKING AMONG AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, has earned its place on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking 2,305. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight)
Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight)

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth year is a reflection of the growing and dedicated team of professionals at Spot," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "I am proud that our team continues to do the little things right and executes where others won't. This recognition of our growth is proof that we have the right people and technology to deliver for our customers on time, every time."

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success has continued into 2022 with a projected $1 billion in gross revenue. Spot has more than 500 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, and Tampa, Florida.

Among the 5,000 companies listed, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, the companies on this year's list added more than 69,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc."Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

Link to Inc. 5000 List

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Brandon Evans 
Communications Manager  
bevans@spotinc.com | 317.550.7100

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spot-appears-on-the-inc-5000-list-for-the-8th-time-ranking-among-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-301606670.html

SOURCE Spot Freight

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • German Power Hits Record 500 Euros With No Signs of Slowing Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s benchmark power price surged above 500 euros for the first time, ratcheting up pressure on households and businesses as the worst energy crisis in decades looks set to persist well into next year. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search

  • Apple sets Sept 5 deadline for employees to return to office - Bloomberg

    Apple joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease. Earlier in June, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Stellantis plans a profitable goodbye for combustion muscle cars

    Stellantis NV's Dodge brand plans to squeeze maximum profit from the farewell party for its petrol-burning Challenger and Charger muscle cars, which are scheduled to go out of production at the end of next year, the company said on Monday. The final run of the current Dodge muscle cars will be allocated to dealers all at once, said brand chief Tim Kuniskis to reporters. With their retro-styling and gasoline-burning six and eight-cylinder engines, the Challenger and Charger are throwbacks to Detroit muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s.

  • The Real First Step In Retirement Planning Is Worth $200,000

    How much difference would $200,000 make to your retirement nest egg? If you decide you can retire comfortably with $200,000 less in savings, how much sooner could you retire? Now, 401(k) members say they'll need only $1.7 million for retirement.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Just one in five trains to run during this week’s rail strikes - live updates

    Wages fall at fastest pace on record as cost of living soars Apple orders staff to come back to the office FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc Ben Marlow: The post-Brexit labour market is a malfunctioning mess Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 15, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Jesse Fittipaldi Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Arcimoto's Q2 2022 stakeholder update webinar.

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapo

  • Baker Hughes to acquire inspection and reliability business unit from Team Inc.

    Baker Hughes plans to integrate the business into the Process & Pipeline Services product line within the company's Digital Solutions segment.

  • Coal Consumption Was On The Rise Even Before The Ukraine War

    Coal consumption took a massive hit in 2020 as a result of the global Covid pandemic, but the dirty fossil fuel has rebounded in a big way ever since