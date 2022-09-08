U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.24
    +12.37 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,673.83
    +92.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,811.56
    +19.66 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.42
    +12.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -8.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9997
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0230 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9600
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,194.62
    +50.85 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.87
    -0.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

SPOT APPOINTS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR HUMAN RESOURCES

·3 min read

Denny Darrow to join team as company continues to expand exponentially

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Denny Darrow as the company's new Senior Vice President for Human Resources.

Denny Darrow
Denny Darrow

In this role, Darrow will oversee the development and execution of the company's people strategy, including the expansion of its diverse workforce, compensation and benefits, recruiting, training and development and employee relations. Based out of Spot's national headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, Darrow will work in close coordination with senior leadership ensuring policies and initiatives are aligned within all of the company's locations across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Denny to the Spot team," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our people are our greatest asset and this newly formed role underscores our commitment to our teammates across the organization. Denny will build upon our strong service orientation to our team and policies that support a positive company experience. He will also elevate our talent management and recruiting efforts as we continue to grow exponentially. We look forward to his leadership and passion for developing equitable workplaces that encourage innovation and excellence."

"I am extremely excited to join Spot at this stage in its incredible history," said Darrow. "Spot's values and people-first culture truly inspire me. I look forward to collaborating with leadership to capitalize on the company's momentum and amplifying the groundwork that has been laid."

With more than 24 years of leadership experience in the human resources field, Darrow has led the human resources function in private, public and government sector businesses. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Human Resources for STG Logistics, a multi-national provider of 3PL, transportation and warehouse distribution services in the U.S. and Mexico, including overseeing the human resources aspects of a large multinational acquisition that resulted in the addition of more than 700 employees across 30 locations.

In prior roles, Darrow has served as the Vice President for Human Resources at Celadon Group and Purdue University. He also led the State of Indiana's performance culture renaissance and healthcare strategy for four years as Chief of Staff and Director at the State Personnel Department, appointed by Governors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence.

In the community, Darrow has served as an advisor on numerous boards and non-profits, also serving as past Chairman of the Employer's Forum of Indiana; a coalition of employers, healthcare providers, hospitals and insurers.

Darrow holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University, and has spoken to national audiences through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the National Governor's Association (NGA), the State and Local Government Benefit Association (SALGBA) and the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) on the topics of health and well-being, healthcare transparency and effective human resources leadership.

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open technology positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, Tempe and Tampa. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kris Nielsen 
Director of Marketing  
knielsen@spotinc.com | 317.635.6207 ext. 786

 

Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight)
Spot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spot Freight)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spot-appoints-senior-vice-president-for-human-resources-301620733.html

SOURCE Spot Freight

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge Slams Musk for Not Handing Over Texts in Twitter Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • Should You Convert an IRA to Roth After You Turn 60?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Keep JPMorgan (JPM) on Your Radar Despite the 27% YTD Slide

    JPMorgan (JPM) stock is worth keeping an eye on despite its 27% decline. Asset-sensitive balance sheet, rising loan demand, its industry-leading franchises in several businesses and plans for technological advancement offers decent upside potential.

  • Do I have enough cash to cover my own health care needs in retirement? Here is the simple math you need to figure it out

    These strategies can help you reduce your health care costs.

  • Tech job postings surge in NC with Google, Apple competing for workers

    Big tech companies are competing for key hires in the Triangle, causing some smaller companies to get aggressive in advertising roles and flaunting benefits.

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • "As A Recruiter, I Tell People To Remove Them": 5 Things That This Google Recruiter Says Should NOT Be On Your Résumé Anymore In The Year 2022

    "Gotta go. That was 1970. We are in 2022."View Entire Post ›

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • The 4 burning questions you must ask on 401(k) day

    A 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement account can make saving for the future a lot easier, and effective — if you’re doing it right. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have a 401(k) plan (or something like it at work), or if you have access to one, ask yourself a few important questions to ensure you’re maximizing its potential. Access to a 401(k) plan, or a retirement account like it such as the 403(b) or 457 plan depending on your line of work, is a privilege, as not all U.S. workers have access to these benefits.

  • After Disappointing Data, Imara Offloads It Sickle Cell Candidate, Shares Surge

    Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has agreed to divest tovinontrine (IMR-687) and all other assets related to its PDE9 program to Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition to $250,000 previously paid by Cardurion upon execution of a non-binding term sheet, the aggregate purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $34.75 million and $60 million as milestone payments. In case of termination, the company would be obligated to pay a fee of $1.5 million Cardurion. In April, Imara posted interim analyses

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.