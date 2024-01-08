Spot Bitcoin ETF Applicants Filed Final Amended 19b-4 Filings

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear to be on the verge of receiving a final decision, with exchanges filing amended documents suggesting they could expect approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming days.

The amended 19b-4 filings, filed on behalf of BlackRock, Grayscale, Fidelity, and other issuers, join last month's amended S-1 filings, addressing feedback from the SEC. More than a dozen applicants hope to launch the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., and it is likely that multiple issuers will be approved simultaneously.

Speculation ran high on a potential January 5 decision by the SEC turned out to be just rumors. However, the SEC is likely to announce the decision before the final deadline for Ark Invest & 21 Shares’ application on January 10, suggesting the regulator may approve all of the final applications it is comfortable with by that date. Grayscale spokeswoman Jenn Rosenthal said in a statement that the filing "is another important step towards uplisting GBTC as a spot Bitcoin ETF." GBTC is Grayscale's Bitcoin trust that it wants to turn into an ETF.

Earlier Friday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC's commissioners were "expected to vote on the exchange-rule filings next week." The SEC needs to approve both the 19b-4 filings and the S-1 filings before the ETFs can launch.

The SEC has been considering applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs for several years, but has yet to approve any. The agency has expressed concerns about the volatility of Bitcoin and the potential for manipulation in the spot Bitcoin market.

