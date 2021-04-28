U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,852.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,943.00
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.10
    -3.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.37
    +0.43 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.00
    -12.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.49 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    -0.28 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0037 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9600
    +0.2700 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,747.87
    -152.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.58
    +47.67 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.18
    +38.21 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Spotify now has 158 million Premium subscribers

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Spotify has today announced that it added a further 11 million users in the last three months, bringing its total user figure to 356 million. That’s a significant increase compared to early 2020, but a slowdown compared to the explosive growth the company saw across the rest of the year. Similarly, there was only a modest increase in the number of people paying for Spotify Premium, with just under four million people signing up between January and March. Consequently, there are 158 million paying customers, and 208 million using the ad-supported version.

One thing that the company has managed to fix is its churn rate, which is now flat compared to the previous quarter. It’s likely that the pandemic helped alter people’s behavior, and the company credits “higher retention offerings like Family Plan” to ensure people don’t cancel their subscriptions. Similarly, another benefit has been the increased focus on podcasting, which saw ad-supported revenue growing significantly during the period. Joe Rogan's exclusive show has performed "above expectations," while President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA was the "second largest podcast on Spotify" through March. 

Over the last week, Spotify has been drip-feeding a number of announcements about the future of its business. That includes the limited release of “Car Thing,” a smartphone-sized unit designed to upgrade older cars with a Spotify-created voice assistant. Similarly the company has launched podcast subscriptions (with generous financial terms) and a new music player that works inside Facebook as part of a broader team-up between the two companies. Meanwhile, family plan users in the US and Europe have seen the cost of their plans increase by $2 / £2 per month.

And the rumors suggest that Spotify’s complaint to the European Union about Apple’s cut of App Store fees will soon lead to real action. It’s believed that the EU will issue antitrust charges against the iPhone maker for how it mandates the use of its own payment system inside the App Store. A process which Spotify, Epic, and a number of other developers, feel is unfair. This, however, all comes in the shadow of sustained criticism that the company doesn't compensate artists fairly. 

Last year, a group of musicians launched the Broken Record campaign, which aimed to highlight that Spotify pays a pittance per stream. A Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month revealed that Apple Music pays artists a single cent per stream, while Spotify reportedly pays less than half of that. The disparity has only become more visible since CEO Daniel Ek has suggested he would like to buy Premier League football team Arsenal F.C. from LA Rams owner Stan Kroenke. 

Spotify said that it chalked up Operating Income of €14 million ($16.8 million), but expects to lose between €150 million-€250 million ($180 million - $301 million) across 2021. But that it is hoping, throughout the year, to break that all-important 400 million user figure, or perhaps even surpass it. 

Recommended Stories

  • UK says 'self-driving' cars could be allowed by the end of 2021

    The UK government has announced that basic self-driving cars with automated lane-keeping system (ALKS) could arrive on British roads by the end of 2021.

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • Spotify forecasts weak quarter as subscriber growth falters

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday forecast current quarter paid subscribers below Wall Street estimates, after its first-quarter results beat expectations driven by growth in countries such as the United States and India. While Spotify has seen a sharp rise in subscribers during the pandemic as people stayed at home due to lockdowns, it faces growing competition from Apple Music, Amazon Music and a handful of smaller rivals. Apple has also launched a paid subscription platform, presenting stiff competition to Spotify's podcast ambitions, where it has put a lot of effort and money to build the business.

  • Final 7-round mock draft: Cowboys wait on secondary but solve every issue

    The Dallas Cowboys need help at multiple spots and this mock draft should address all of their issues at the right time.

  • The Morning After: Netflix's big night at the Oscars

    Today’s headlines: Netflix has its best night ever at the Oscars, Google tests out faster Assistant voice commands and SpaceX's reused Crew Dragon capsule docks with the ISS.

  • DoorDash offers restaurants more flexible commission rates

    Paying a lower rate shrinks the delivery area and bumps up customer delivery fees.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Blockchain Stocks on Average Outperform S&P 500 (But Not Bitcoin)

    Goldman Sachs identified 19 blockchain and cryptocurrency related stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

  • U.S. legislation on China to be delayed, lawmakers say

    A U.S. legislative proposal to allocate $112 billion for basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China will be delayed by at least two weeks, U.S. Senate Republicans and staffers said Monday. The bipartisan "Endless Frontier" measure was scheduled to be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, having been formally introduced on April 21. Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Commerce Committee, told reporters that lawmakers needed more time "for some consensus to develop."

  • Spotify counters Apple with its own podcast subscription plan

    Spotify will take on Apple with its own paid podcast subscription platform, but it won't take a cut for the first two years.

  • Kyle Shanahan takes morbid turn to deflect question on Jimmy Garoppolo's future

    Kyle Shanahan's NFL draft smokescreen took an exceptionally dark turn on Monday.

  • General Electric reports smaller cash outflow, reaffirms 2021 outlook

    (Reuters) -General Electric's cash outflow was smaller than estimated in the first quarter even as its lucrative jet-engine business struggled with the pandemic-led collapse of air travel, driving down company revenue. The company also reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow and earnings per share outlook. Chief Executive Larry Culp said in an interview the company would update its outlook once it had a better idea how its aviation business would perform in the remainder of the year.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech maker Vaccitech targets $613 million valuation in U.S. IPO

    The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences, Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others. The UK-based company, spun out of Jenner Institute at the Oxford University in 2016, said it plans to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VACC".

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Tech Stocks Retreat With Megacap Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks fell as investors turned their attention to a batch of earnings from industry heavyweights that have helped drive the market to all-time highs.The Nasdaq 100 dropped for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by declines in tech heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The S&P 500 closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. United Parcel Service Inc. soared to a record after beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.Tesla ended a two-day streak of gains after its results failed to impress investors. 3M Co. was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it warned that higher costs for raw materials and transportation is a worsening threat. Google parent Alphabet climbed more than 4% postmarket, erasing its cash-session decline after profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Microsoft Corp. reversed a gain and dropped 3.5% after reporting revenue that missed the highest analysts’ estimates.Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to release results later this week.While the earnings season has been generally strong so far, investors may be waiting for more robust beats to fan the next move higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. On average, shares have gained less than 0.1% after the reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.“Since the last Fed meeting, strong economic expectations have started to make their way into the data,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We’re seeing that reflected not only on the economic side but also in pretty impressive earnings reports on the whole.”The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day as copper extended a rally on the Biden administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound was little changed at $1.3906The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 108.74 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses. Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to "build and manage a new business to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers," the memo said.

  • 28 Days Later: Dozens of Hong Kong Firm Results Are Still AWOL

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for scores of Hong Kong-listed companies that could miss a deadline to post their 2020 earnings reports in coming days.Mainland solar power maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., which operates an airport in China’s southernmost Hainan province, are among the more-than-40 Hong Kong-listed companies that are just days away from missing final deadlines to report their 2020 results.These companies have a combined market value of HK$146.8 billion ($18.9 billion), although most of them, apart from GCL and embattled state-owned debt-clearing agency China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd., are small-caps.If they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, several of these 44 companies risk losing index membership status, according to analysts.Huarong is a member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as well as the Hang Seng Composite Index, which also includes GCL and Asia Cement China Holdings Corp.At the very least, these late-to-report Chinese companies will raise investor concerns about their financial health. They are already part of a slew suspended when they missed an earlier March 31 deadline for preliminary earnings.“Of course, investors in these stocks are worried about their financial situation,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “It’s difficult for their auditors to get enough information to form an opinion,” he added, saying the pandemic made it tough for auditors to travel and verify information in person, for instance.Unpaid debt or weak corporate governance could also be blamed for delayed audit reports, he said.Of the more than 50 companies that missed the March 31 deadline for preliminary reporting, just seven have ended up releasing reports. Among them, mobile technology firm China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has halved since it resumed trading, while computer hardware firm Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co is down 24%.GCL-Poly Energy, Hainan Meilan International Airport and Asia Cement were suspended from trading on April 1, the day they disclosed in filings to the stock exchange that their auditors needed more time to sign off on results. The firms did not respond to Bloomberg emails and calls seeking comment on their plans to release earnings.China Huarong, which recently faced a meltdown in its bonds, said on Sunday its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past April 30, because its auditors needed more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish its earnings.In each of the past four years, no more than 10 companies have delayed their annual earnings reports. Numbers were small for delays even last year, when the pandemic disrupted business activities and in 2019 -- a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Long-term trading suspensions by companies that fail to report their earnings on time have exposed problematic companies in the past. China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., once one of the nation’s biggest juice companies, had been suspended from trading from April 2018 after it failed to submit its 2017 results on time. The company was delisted in January this year.Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., said there is a risk that some index compilers might review and remove shares that have been suspended for too long.“If index compilers remove stocks like Huarong from their indexes when these companies are suspended, there could be selling pressure when they resume trading,” Wen said.The Hong Kong stock exchange delists companies that have been suspended from trading for 18 months, although the firm can appeal in that period and actual delistings tend to be rare.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trendyol Seeks Over $1 Billion to Be Largest Turkish Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, which is backed by Chinese online giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is seeking to raise more than $1 billion in a deal that could make it the country’s largest startup, people familiar with the matter said.Trendyol is aiming for a valuation of at least $15 billion in the new round, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The fundraising is aimed at investors in the U.K. and the U.S. as the company looks to expand its international footprint, the people said.Proceeds will be used to fund growth and diversify the firm’s shareholder base ahead of a potential initial public offering in two years, the people said.Over the last three years, Trendyol grew its gross merchandise value by about 20 times and it’s on track to record about $10 billion GMV in 2021, the people said. The company aims to seek a valuation of about 1.5 times its GMV, the people said.The valuation would not only make it Turkey’s largest startup, but also bring it ahead of steelmaker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS, also known as Erdemir, the most highly-valued company on the Istanbul stock exchange with a market capitalization of just over $8 billion based on today’s share price.Alibaba recently invested another $350 million in Trendyol, raising its stake to almost 87% by acquiring about 3.7% in the company, according to Turkey’s commercial registry. The cash injection valued the company at about $9.4 billion, the people said.The latest fundraising, which is expected to be completed soon, has already attracted interest from several top international investors including sovereign wealth funds, the people said. Citigroup Inc. is the sole adviser on the transaction, according to the people.Tech companies in Turkey has attracted international investors in the past year, reaching valuations of a unicorn, the so-called definition of startups with at least $1 billion in value. Peak, a casual games maker, was sold to Zynga Inc. for $1.8 billion last year and Getir, a quick grocery delivery app, fetched $2.6 billion in its latest investment round from private equity firms in February.Turkey’s e-commerce trade volume rose 66% to 226.2 billion liras ($27.4 billion) in 2020, according to data from trade ministry’s website.Founded in 2010 by Harvard Business School dropout Demet Mutlu, Trendyol is Turkey’s largest e-commerce marketplace platform, according to its website. It enjoys 34% market share, according to Euromonitor data. Its top rival Hepsiburada has 11%, while n11.com has 8.3% and EBay Inc.’s GittiGidiyor unit has 4.4%.Representatives for Trendyol and Citigroup declined to comment.(Updates with Turkey’s e-commerce market growth in ninth paragraph. A previous version was corrected to remove reference to Alibaba buying a stake from Trendyol’s founders.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card

    Mastercard Inc and U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini will launch the first credit card that gives users digital currency "rewards" on purchases this year, deepening the involvement of major payment firms in the emerging asset class. Users of the card will from this summer receive up to 3% in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases, the companies said in a statement, with the digital currency deposited in the cardholder's Gemini account. Payment giants from Mastercard and Visa Inc to PayPal Holdings Inc have stepped up their engagement with cryptocurrencies in recent months, as larger investors and companies warm to bitcoin and its kin.