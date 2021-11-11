U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,649.27
    +2.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,921.23
    -158.71 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,704.28
    +81.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,409.14
    +19.56 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.20
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    +16.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.57 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1452
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3364
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0780
    +0.2080 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,848.92
    -48.95 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,611.49
    +13.52 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

Spotify acquires audiobook platform Findaway

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Spotify could soon be home to a lot more audiobooks. The streaming service has acquired audiobook platform Findaway, the companies announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition suggests Spotify is looking to build out its own library of audiobook titles.

Findaway is an Ohio-based company that boasts a catalog of more than 325,000 titles, according to its website. The company has partnerships with Apple, Amazon and other retail heavyweights, and also makes tools for audiobook creators. While it’s not yet clear how Spotify might integrate Findaway’s catalog into its own service, the company said in a statement that the deal would help it “quickly scale its audiobook catalog” and create new opportunities for authors and publishers.

The acquisition isn’t Spotify’s first foray into audiobooks. The company has previously experimented with a handful of celebrity-narrated public domain classics, and a Harry Potter audiobook at the start of coronavirus lockdowns in 2020. But the acquisition signals the streaming platform now has much greater ambitions in the space. The move also echoes Spotify’s approach to podcasts, as the company used a number of acquisitions to build out its catalog and creation tools. So while it’s so far unclear what exactly Findaway means for Spotify subscribers and would-be audiobook listeners, it seems there are a lot more audiobooks in the company’s future.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon adds clip sharing to the Prime Video app on iOS

    You'll only be able to share snippets of select Amazon Original shows, though.

  • Instagram is offering huge bonuses for posting on Reels, its TikTok clone

    Instagram really wants you to post Reels -- they'll even pay you up to $10,000 for one, if you're lucky. As TikTok surpasses the 1 billion monthly active users mark, competitor platforms like YouTube Shorts, Snapchat Spotlight and Instagram Reels are incentivizing users to post their short-form content on their apps instead. YouTube established a $100 million creator fund for Shorts, Snapchat is offering cash prizes for submissions to Spotlight challenges and, now, Instagram is upping the ante on its monthly Reels Play bonus program.

  • DoorDash now delivers household essentials from Dollar General

    DoorDash is adding on-demand deliveries from 9,000 Dollar General locations nationwide.

  • 'Rainbow Six Extraction' will arrive on January 20th

    Ubisoft has dropped the price of the standard edition to $40.

  • Panic's Playdate handheld is delayed until 2022

    Panic has pushed back the launch of its Playdate portable to 2022.

  • Twitch is now available on Switch

    Twich has released its app on the Nintendo Switch to let you watch livestreams on the hybrid console.

  • ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED review: The best Windows creator laptop

    The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED appeals to creators, with a stunning color-accurate 4K OLED display and ASUS dial to control Adobe Creative Cloud apps.

  • Discord pauses NFT plans following community backlash

    Discord doesn’t have impending plans to add NFT integrations, according to CEO Jason Citron.

  • DYAI: Two New Deals & A Pharma in the Wings

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI NASDAQ:SRNE READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released third quarter 2021 operational and financial results on November 10, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year

  • Suze Orman says this is the only asset class that has a track record of beating inflation — don't give up on it just yet

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Illustrates the Risk Inherent in High P/E Stocks

    Upstart Holdings, Inc's (NASDAQ:UPST) share price came under pressure yesterday, giving up 18%, after the company released results that were well ahead of consensus estimates. The company’s forward guidance (revenue to rise 209% year-on-year) would normally be extremely bullish. But, clearly the market expected even more. This illustrates the risk that stocks priced for perfection carry.

  • Here's Why Bumble Stock Stumbled on Thursday

    A bevy of Wall Street analysts followed up by lowering their price targets for the stock, adding to today's pain. For the third quarter, Bumble generated revenue of $200.5 million, up 24% year over year and actually ahead of management's previous guidance. According to The Fly, four analysts lowered their price targets for the stock as a result of third-quarter results.

  • Here's the Latest Reason AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 10% on Monday, Nov. 8, after the chipmaker announced that Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has adopted its EPYC server CPUs (central processing units). AMD stock closed the day at an all-time high as investors cheered the news, which isn't surprising as the new business could significantly boost the chipmaker's growth in the long run. Let's see why the adoption of AMD's server chips by Meta is going to be a big deal.

  • Why Metals Stocks Are Red-Hot Today

    A new report out of S&P Global Market Intelligence Tuesday evening announced that global metals prices are likely to remain above historical averages all the way through 2025. As it turns out, moreover, these two things are connected.

  • Elon Musk Sold Tesla Stock. It Wasn’t Because of Taxes.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer detailed his sales to the Securities and Exchange Commission. He exercised 2.2 million options, sold some to pay income tax, and then sold 3.6 million more shares.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The recent spin-off of its managed infrastructure business into a company called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) removes a noncore business from its balance sheet. Also, management promised that the two companies would maintain the current combined dividend.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Investors need not worry about these stocks, yielding from just over 3% to nearly 9%, being yield traps.

  • 11 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best utility stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the utility stocks and go directly to read the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now. The utility sector includes the companies that provide basic services such as water, electricity, and natural gas. The industry […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Palantir, And 1 Reason To Sell

    Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price tumbled 9% on Tuesday after the data-mining firm posted its third-quarter earnings. The pullback was a bit surprising since its growth rates looked healthy and it offered rosy guidance for the full year.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    Every stock has a backstory, and the backstories offer hints and clues to what lies ahead. A smart investor will learn which clues or signals bode best for the stock. These are the ones to follow. One sound signal is insider buying. These insiders are corporate officers; they hold positions of high trust and responsibility in their companies, with accountability to shareholders and Boards for company success and profits – and they have deep knowledge of the company’s inner workings and plans. In