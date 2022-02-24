Spotify reportedly took down freshly added episodes of Alex Jones' podcast

It seems Spotify has moved swiftly to remove episodes of The Alex Jones Show that were recently added to the service. Watchdog Media Matters reported on Wednesday that episodes of the eponymous far-right conspiracy theorist's podcast had emerged on Spotify on a daily basis since Sunday, though they've since vanished.

Spotify banned Jones and his InfoWars outlet in 2018 over violations of its hate speech policies. Several other platforms — including Apple Podcasts , YouTube and Twitter — booted Jones off their services around the same time. Facebook and Instagram banned him the following year. The Alex Jones Show remains on Google Podcasts.

Jones made waves in October 2020, when he made an appearance on Joe Rogan's controversial podcast — several months after Spotify secured exclusive distribution rights to The Joe Rogan Experience. As Variety notes, that episode, in which Jones reportedly made false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, is still available on Spotify.

Engadget has contacted Spotify for comment.