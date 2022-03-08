U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,217.04
    +15.95 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,989.23
    +171.85 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,932.85
    +101.89 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.65
    +30.32 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.58
    +4.18 (+3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.00
    +41.10 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.67
    +0.95 (+3.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1140 (+6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7350
    +0.4260 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,777.66
    +1,418.21 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.66
    +9.17 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Spotify and Discord are down (update)

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spotify and Discord are down right now and inaccessible to users. It's unclear what the source of the problem is, or if the two outages are related, but users began reporting issues with both services at about 1pm ET, according to reports on downdetector.com.

Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter, writing that "something's not quite right," but didn't elaborate.

Likewise, Discord said it was "working on a fix." The company wrote on its website that an "issue has occurred causing an major outage of the API" and that it was investigating the "root cause." The latest outage apparent happened after an earlier issue was resolved Tuesday morning.

We've reached out to both companies for more details. In the meantime, Discord is encouraging users to "go outside."

Update 3/8 2:48pm ET: Spotify seems to have resolved the outage and the service is once again accessible. Discord is still experiencing some issues, but is starting to come back online as well. "While we continue to investigate the root cause, work has begun on restoring service by working around the issue," the company wrote in its latest update. "Oncall Engineering will begin allowing more traffic through as we restore service."

Recommended Stories