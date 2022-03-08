Spotify and Discord are down (update)

Spotify and Discord are down right now and inaccessible to users. It's unclear what the source of the problem is, or if the two outages are related, but users began reporting issues with both services at about 1pm ET, according to reports on downdetector.com.

Spotify acknowledged the outage on Twitter, writing that "something's not quite right," but didn't elaborate.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Likewise, Discord said it was "working on a fix." The company wrote on its website that an "issue has occurred causing an major outage of the API" and that it was investigating the "root cause." The latest outage apparent happened after an earlier issue was resolved Tuesday morning.

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix.



Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

We've reached out to both companies for more details. In the meantime, Discord is encouraging users to "go outside."

Update 3/8 2:48pm ET: Spotify seems to have resolved the outage and the service is once again accessible. Discord is still experiencing some issues, but is starting to come back online as well. "While we continue to investigate the root cause, work has begun on restoring service by working around the issue," the company wrote in its latest update. "Oncall Engineering will begin allowing more traffic through as we restore service."