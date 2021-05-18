U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.18
    -11.11 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,249.50
    -78.29 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,389.88
    +10.84 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.99
    +1.87 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.60
    -0.67 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.00
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    28.37
    +0.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0079 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4186
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9170
    -0.2830 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,962.72
    -1,071.22 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.31
    -51.83 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Spotify will soon automatically transcribe podcasts

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Spotify has announced a few accessibility improvements for its mobile apps, including automatic podcast transcripts. In the coming weeks, the company will start generating transcripts for some of its original and exclusive podcasts on iOS and Android. Along with reading a text version of the podcasts, you'll be able to tap on a section of a transcript and start playing the podcast audio from that point.

Eventually, Spotify plans to switch on automatic transcripts for all podcasts. That'll be useful for podcast creators who'd like to make their shows more accessible, but might lack the resources to create transcripts by themselves.

Spotify is also improving accessibility in its user interface. Starting today, you might see changes to how buttons look. Spotify is tweaking the color, text formatting and size of some buttons to make it easier for visually impaired and low-vision people to use the app. The company suggests the tweaks, including to the shuffle playlist button, might be helpful for everyone in low lighting situations or when there's a high level of screen reflection. Spotify also says switching button text formatting from all caps will create more room for translation and localization into other languages.

Additionally, Spotify is adding support for larger text size options. On iOS, you can make adjustments via the Larger Text option in the Display & Text Size section of your device's accessibility settings.

Recommended Stories

  • Google will let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

    Android 12 is in line for some useful privacy upgrades.

  • Facebook VR exec Hugo Barra is leaving

    Four years after joining as Facebook's first VP of VR, ex-Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra has left the company, he said in a social media post Tuesday. Barra led Facebook's VR efforts during a particularly tumultuous time for Oculus, coming aboard to helm the division as the once independent arm was folded deeper into its parent company after the departure of co-founder and CEO Brendan Iribe. During Barra's time at Facebook, the company pivoted from PC-based VR systems toward all-in-one designs, relying on a partnership with Barra's previous employer Xiaomi to help the company scale its entry-level Oculus Go headset, which has since been discontinued.

  • Google's LaMDA AI can have a 'natural' conversation while pretending to be Pluto

    Google previewed LaMDA(“Language Model for Dialogue Applications”), research it says represents a “breakthrough conversation technology.”

  • Here's why AirPods Max don't support Apple Music Lossless

    Apple Music's entire library will be available in lossless soon, but it won't work with AirPods Max. Here's why that's the case.

  • Google's smart canvas is its next big idea for collaborating at work

    Now, Google is taking its workplace productivity apps a step further by introducing smart canvas, a new feature that makes apps like Drive and Sheets smarter and more flexible.

  • Aevum is building a modular autonomous drone for space and terrestrial deliveries

    Logistics and delivery providers are territorially split between Earth and space, with companies like Amazon and FedEx working to master ground, air and drone transportation, and new entrants like SpaceX honing its expertise in space launch. Autonomous transportation startup Aevum wants to do both. The key is Aevum’s unmanned aircraft system, which it calls Ravn X. So far, Aevum has only publicly discussed its plans for the Ravn X in the context of space launches.

  • Benchmark Space Systems and Starfish Space team up to advance orbital docking and refueling

    The hundreds of satellites that orbit the Earth are proof enough that "send stuff to space" is firmly in humanity’s capacity. Now, satellite servicing company Starfish Space and space mobility provider Benchmark Space Systems will be entering into a new partnership aimed at advancing these much-needed capabilities -- and their first demonstration will take place next month, on space startup Orbit Fab’s Tanker 1 mission. Orbit Fab, which was a finalist in our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield in 2019, will be sending up an operational fuel depot on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in June.

  • Volocopter shows off its vision for a commuter drone taxi

    Or, crazy thought, you could just take a bus.

  • Amazon's Echo Frames will soon come with blue-light filtering lenses

    You'll soon be able to get Amazon's Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses.

  • Google’s Project Starline is a ‘magic window’ for 3D telepresence

    Google's Project Starline uses a combination of specialized hardware and computer vision technology to create a “magic window” for immersive video chat without a headset.

  • Houston tiger: Animal missing for a week located

    Viral footage posted last week showed the animal roaming around a Houston neighbourhood.

  • Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel - sources

    President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, and congressional sources said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers were not expected to object to the deal despite violence between Israel and Palestinian militants. Three congressional aides said Congress was officially notified of the intended commercial sale on May 5, as part of the regular review process before major foreign weapons sales agreements can go ahead. Congress was informed of the planned sale in April, as part of the normal informal review process before of the formal notification on May 5.

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • The blockbuster movie makes a comeback this summer

    From “F9” and “In the Heights” to “The Suicide Squad” and “Black Widow,” there will be a steady stream of blockbusters populating multiplexes across the country for the first time since March 2020. Not to mention the ever-romantic concept of the shared experience. Many of the most anticipated releases were supposed to come out a year ago, including John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” up first on May 28, the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning “In the Heights” (June 11), the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” series, “F9” (June 25), Marvel’s “Black Widow” (July 9) starring Scarlett Johansson, the Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson action adventure “Jungle Cruise” (July 30) and Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” reboot (Aug. 27).

  • Fund managers position for ‘boom expectations’ with tech demand at three-year lows, Bank of America survey finds

    The Bank of America global fund manager survey for May found that investors were increasingly positioned to what it called "boom expectations" — with exposure to commodities, banks, materials, industrials, and U.K. and emerging market assets at highs relative to the last decade.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

    Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.