Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,587.25
    -13.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,239.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,954.25
    -69.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.90
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    -0.59 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    2,085.20
    -4.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.63
    -0.29 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2669
    -0.0045 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0260
    +0.2650 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,469.98
    +1,983.05 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.94
    +65.38 (+8.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,231.27
    -200.24 (-0.60%)
     

Spotify to axe 17% of staff to save costs

BBC
Spotify logo on a phone in a pocket
Spotify logo on a phone in a pocket

Swedish music-streaming giant Spotify has announced it is cutting 17% of its workforce as the company seeks to clampdown on costs.

Chief executive Daniel Ek said he had made the "difficult" decision with economic growth slowing "dramatically".

Spotify employs more than 9,000 people, and Mr Ek said "substantial action to rightsize our costs" was needed for the company to meet its objectives.

He added he understood it would be "incredibly painful for our team".

Advertisement