Spotify finally lets you block other users

Spotify may not be the first service that comes to mind when you think of blocking other users. However, the streaming app's features could mean someone you no longer jive with can still access your playlists or activity. Today the company is massively updating how you block another user on its platform, giving you the ability to do so yourself for the first time. Before now, you had to contact customer service to get the job done, but now you can complete the task on Spotify app from a desktop or mobile device.

Users have been clamoring for a way to directly block others for quite some time. In 2018, the company designated a block feature as a "good idea," although it wasn't officially on a product roadmap and no timeline for arrival was given. In 2019, Spotify began allowing users to block artists they never wanted to hear with a "Don't play this artist" option. Still, there wasn't an option to keep your ex or anyone else you didn't want to see your stuff from doing so unless you reached out to the company for help.

To block someone on Spotify, simply visit their profile and click the ... button. Select "Block," or "Block User" on mobile, and that person will no longer be able to access your page, public playlists or see your listening activity. As you might expect, there's an "Unblock" option should you ever change your mind.

Spotify says the introduction of a direct blocking feature is part of its ongoing mission to give users the best experience it can while fostering a safe environment for them to listen to music and podcasts. You can expect the new functionality to start rolling out this week.