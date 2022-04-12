U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.06
    +37.53 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.49
    +166.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,605.21
    +193.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.06
    +42.73 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.80
    +5.51 (+5.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.40
    +23.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    -0.0700 (-2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2280
    -0.1570 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,022.57
    -845.01 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.41
    +9.91 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.57
    -47.74 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Spotify brings live audio shows to its main app, rebrands companion app Greenroom as 'Spotify Live'

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

As an earlier report had suggested, Spotify today announced it will integrate the live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, within the main Spotify streaming app. Greenroom will also rebrand as "Spotify Live," as part of these changes. At launch, Spotify's main app will only feature live content from select original programming, while the standalone Spotify Live app will continue to allow independent creators to go live.

While both apps will now feature live content, there will be some differences, the company told TechCrunch.

Spotify Live will continue to work as Greenroom did, by allowing creators to interact with their audience in real-time and serve as a creation mechanism for hosts. But live listening in the main Spotify app will not support the interactive features, like audience questions. Instead, it offers the ability for creators to reach a broader audience of Spotify's 406 million global listeners.

For the time being, only Spotify's own original programming will live stream in the main app, the company noted.

Spotify acquired the app that would become Greenroom in March 2021 with its $62 million purchase of the startup Betty Labs. Originally known as Locker Room, the app had focused on live audio's intersection with sports content. Spotify quickly rebranded and rethemed the app, then introduced it as Greenroom in June 2021. By the fall, the company was rolling out live weekly shows to Greenroom that capitalized on Spotify's existing playlists and popular programming, in the hopes of driving consumer adoption of its live audio service. It also inked exclusive live audio deals, such as the one with Complex Networks.

But Greenroom failed to gain traction in a market that was already moving on from the live audio trend.

According to data from app intelligent firm Sensor Tower, Greenroom gained 275,000 downloads globally, post-acquisition, on Apple's App Store. Including the time it was known as Locker Room, it had seen a total of 295,000 iOS installs, the firm noted. In other words, roughly 93% of the app's lifetime installs on iOS were driven by Spotify. On Android, the app is still in Early Access, but the Play Store notes it's topped 500,000 installs. Combined with iOS, that means the app has at least 775,000 installs. But considering Spotify has hundreds of millions of listeners, it indicates very few users, percentage-wise, tried out Greenroom. (Spotify declined to share its own figures for Greenroom adoption.)

Spotify's entry into the live audio market had initially seemed a natural fit for the company which had been heavily investing in podcasts and related technology in recent years, including podcast creator platform Anchor. Meanwhile, the pandemic had driven increased usage of new audio streaming apps, like Clubhouse and others, where creators could hop on at any time to live stream shows to audiences or engage in audio-based social networking. There was an obvious use case for Spotify where podcast creators had established fan bases who would likely want to audio chat with hosts in real-time.

But as pandemic lockdown measures and mask mandates tapered off and real-world live events returned, consumer adoption of standalone audio apps like Clubhouse declined in key markets, including the U.S.

Spotify's app may have also struggled due to its branding. "Greenroom," implies a place you'd hang out before a show or event, but the app was meant to actually feature the live shows themselves -- not just a backchannel to them. The name change to Spotify Live makes much more sense.

As Spotify tells us, the new name "will allow for better discoverability." Presumably, that includes the App Store where an app's title matters when it comes to search result rankings.

Spotify says it will kick off the new live audio content in the main app by highlighting top creators through live events and shows. This will begin today with a live edition of "Off the Record with DJ Akademiks" which, like the other live shows, can be found on the creator's artist page in the app. If you want to just listen live, you can stream the show from the Spotify app. But if you want to also comment and interact with other listeners in real-time, you can switch to Spotify Live.

Other upcoming live shows include the following:

  • Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Album Release Party With Spotify Live From the Desert (April 15): Fans in select markets will be able to listen to the live DJ set on Swedish House Mafia’s artist page as Spotify celebrates their reunion and release of their new album, Paradise Again.

  • After Hours With Alex Cooper (April 13, 10 PM EST): The host of Spotify Exclusive podcast "Call Her Daddy," Alex Cooper will now going live with an evening talk show, which will also be available each week to stream on-demand.

  • King of the Court With Hasan Minhaj (May): Hasan Minhaj (aka Batman’s latest Riddler) will host a show starting in May, during the NBA conference finals where he break down all the action, bringing his knowledge of the game to other fans with help from special guests. Spotify said more details will come as the NBA playoffs get underway.

  • DJ Akademiks’s Livestream With Guest Waka Flocka Flame (April 12, 12 PM EST): DJ Akademiks' podcast, "Off the Record with DJ Akademiks" will go live with a show featuring special guest Waka Flocka Flame. More live shows will be announced in the future.

  • Tana’s Toxic Tips With Tana Mongeau (April 13, 9 PM EST): Online influencer Tana Mongeau's live show will give the creator the chance to speak directly to fans. The show will be recorded for later on-demand listening.

Image Credits: Spotify

Spotify says its lineup of existing live shows will also now air in the Spotify app, including:

  • Lorem Life with Dev Lemons and Max Motley

  • Taylor Talk with Ellie Schnitt

  • Money Moves with Lauren Simmons

  • A Gay in the Life with spouses Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight

  • The Movie Buff with Jon Gabrus

In total, Spotify has more than 50 distinct shows slated to go live on Spotify following the launch, some that are one-time events and others that are recurring or limited series. The company will also continue to develop new shows in the future.

Spotify will also introduce a new "hub" within its app that will feature the upcoming livestreams for easy access.

Image Credits: Spotify

The integration of live content in Spotify's flagship streaming app is arguably a better idea for capitalizing on creators' existing fan bases than siloing live shows in a separate app experience. It also mirrors the live audio products that have found some success, like Twitter Spaces, which lives within the main Twitter app but always shows to be recorded for later release as podcasts.

While Spotify notes that the live shows will focus on its original programming, it's not controlling whether those are later turned into shows for on-demand listening. That will ultimately come down to the content type and creators' wishes, the company told us. And Spotify hasn't yet determined if it will ever bring the interactive features of Spotify Live to the main app, however.

The new live shows are rolling out starting today to Spotify users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • PassiveLogic, which creates digital twins of building systems, raises $15M

    PassiveLogic, a startup developing a platform to autonomously control building systems, today announced that it raised $15 million from Brookfield Growth, the investment arm of asset management firm Brookfield. CEO Troy Harvey says that the new capital will be put toward growing PassiveLogic's team and "launching an ecosystem of products that enable autonomy." According to market research agency ARC Advisory Group, there are roughly $65 billion worth of distributed building control systems nearing their end of life, with many of those systems over 25 years old.

  • How Does TikTok Bring In More Ad Money Than Twitter And Snapchat Combined?

    According to a recent report from Insider Intelligence first dug up by Reuters, TikTok is set to bring in more ad revenue than competitors Twitter and Snapchat combined. Twitter and Snapchat, meanwhile, are at a respective $5.58 and $4.86 billion. TikTok alone is poised to surpass that number by nearly $1 billion but still lags behind behemoths like Google and Meta .

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Google Fi drops prices for its unlimited plans and adds more data

    Google Fi, Google's cell network provider, has dropped the pricing for its mobile plans by $5 to $10 per month, depending on the customer's plan. Google Fi also announced updates to its Unlimited Plus plan, which offers the same features as the Simply Unlimited plan, along with additional perks, including unlimited hotspot tethering and 100 GB of Google One cloud storage. Google dropped the prices for this plan from $70 to $65 for one line, from $60 to $55 per line for two lines, from $50 down to $45 per line for three lines and from $45 to $40 each month for each line for four lines or more.

  • Another Feather in Its Cap Validates Datadog's Momentum

    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.

  • Analyst Report: AT&T Inc.

    The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T’s revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

  • This Mac Bundle Is A One-Stop Shop For Apps

    This bundle is a one-stop-shop for Mac productivity. Purchase it today while it’s available at its limited-time price.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Focus On Business Customers

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Signs Three-Year Licensing Agreement with Indoor Football League Teams Arizona Rattlers & Tucson Sugar Skulls to Integrate Immersive Augmented Reality in Both Team Mobile Apps

    Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of three-year SDK licensing agreements with the Indoor Football Team's Arizona Rattlers & Tucson Sugar Skulls for Fanmaker integrate its Augmented Reality SDK Platform into their mobile apps that are available in the iOS and Android mobile app stores. This agreem

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after the invest

  • Orba, the musical grapefruit, now lets you design your own synth sounds

    Artiphon has finally opened up the Orba's MPE synth core for anyone to customize.