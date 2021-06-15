Spotify makes popular 'Call Her Daddy' podcast an exclusive

Spotify is locking another popular podcast to its music streaming service. The company has struck a deal with Alex Cooper to make her series, Call Her Daddy, a Spotify exclusive for all past and future episodes starting July 21st. The show features frank discussions about sex, relationships and self-described "girl talk." According to The Wall Street Journal, the music streamer was negotiating a $20 million deal for the audio show's rights.

The lucrative pact is a testament to the unvarnished advice show's success. Call Her Daddy was the fifth most popular podcast on Spotify in 2020 — behind other Spotify shows including The Joe Rogan Experience and The Michelle Obama Podcast — and in the top 15 across other platforms.

Produced and distributed by Barstool Sports, the media company known for its irreverent take on sports and pop culture, Call Her Daddy started life in 2018 and swiftly grew from 12,000 to 2 million downloads in the span of two months.

The series has featured a revolving door lineup of guests, from a-listers like Miley Cyrus to Instagram thirst traps like Harry Jowsey to former pornstars Mia Khalifa and Lana Rhodes. Recent episode titles include "Backstabbing D*ck," "K-Holes & Chlamydia" and "Dabble with Emasculating Him."

Last year, a public feud with Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy over contracts spurred Cooper's co-host Sofia Franklyn to depart the show and start her own independent podcast, Sofia With an F. In addition to hosting the podcast, Spotify is also working with Cooper on exclusive new projects.