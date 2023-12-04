Spotify Will Cut Headcount by 17% to Confront Slower Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA said it will cut headcount by 17% as the company confronts slower growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Impacted employees will be notified on Monday and meet with human resources by the end of the day on Tuesday, the music streaming company said in a statement on Monday.

“We still have too many people dedicated to supporting work and even doing work around the work rather than contributing to opportunities with real impact,” Chief Executive Officer and founder Daniel Ek said in the statement. “More people need to be focused on delivering for our key stakeholders – creators and consumers.”

The company will focus on a leaner structure that will allow it to be more strategic about how it reinvests profits in the business, Ek said. He’ll address the cuts on Wednesday in an “Unplugged” session.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.