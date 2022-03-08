U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,184.80
    -16.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,734.22
    -83.16 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,837.08
    +6.12 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.95
    +21.62 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.30
    +4.90 (+4.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,056.20
    +60.30 (+3.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    +1.28 (+4.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6520
    +0.3430 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,540.09
    +926.31 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.78
    +3.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users - Downdetector

·1 min read
Illustration shows small figurines and displayed Spotify logo

(Reuters) - Audio streaming platform Spotify and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

"We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," Discord said in a tweet https://twitter.com/discord/status/1501262948119068672?s=20&t=LDVx2hxCi8eNS4i21feg-Q.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account which provides updates about Spotify's current status, said in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3HNlkli

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

