Spotify, Discord and Snapchat partially fixed after a Google Cloud outage took the apps down

Spotify, Discord and Snapchat went down on Tuesday afternoon after a Google Cloud outage, causing many users to be unable to access those apps.

All of those services use Google Cloud as a cloud computing provider, meaning your device accesses a Google server whenever you use one of those apps.

Customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages, which stems from an issue with cloud networking, Google says.

Spotify posted on its Twitter on Tuesday afternoon: "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted."

Snapchat posted on its support Twitter: "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in."

Hundreds of thousands of users reported issues on these platforms, according to data from Downdetector, a real-time problem & outage monitoring site.

The reports peaked around 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday and began going down around 2 p.m. the same day.

However, Google says the issue is only partially resolved and they are still working on a solution. Google will provide an official update by 11:28 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snapchat, Spotify and Discord taken down by Google Cloud outage