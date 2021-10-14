U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.03
    +62.23 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.96
    +461.15 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,781.39
    +209.75 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.86
    +25.89 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.63
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5230
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    +0.3830 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.86
    +1,356.27 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.02
    +11.79 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.67
    +71.85 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Spotify expands access to its in-car entertainment device 'Car Thing'

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Spotify's in-car entertainment system known as just "Car Thing," launched this spring on an invite-only basis, is now becoming more broadly available. The company announced today Car Thing will become available to U.S. users who want to purchase the $79.99 device. Previously, Spotify had distributed the product for just the cost of shipping during its limited release testing period, noting that this was Spotify's first hardware and it wanted to "get things right."

Now, Spotify says U.S. users who had previously signed up for the Car Thing waitlist will be offered the ability to purchase the device ahead of others. However, any current Spotify user -- free or Premium -- can sign up for the Car Thing waitlist. The product will roll out to these customers in time.

The device requires a Spotify Premium membership (either an Individual, Family or Student plan). Users will also need a smartphone for the mobile data. But you won't need a paid subscription in order to enter your name on the waitlist at this time.

The device itself is a lightweight (3.4 oz.), thin (4.6″ x 2.5″ x 0.7″) music and podcast player that offers a combination of voice control, knobs, buttons, and a touchscreen display for navigating its menus and selecting the media you want to hear. Through Car Thing, users can access Spotify's entire catalog of music and podcasts while in their vehicle.

The idea is to offer a way for vehicle owners without built-in infotainment systems, like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, to have an easier way to access Spotify's personalized listening experience.

Car Thing can be mounted inside the car in a number of different ways, thanks to the variety of different mounts that ship alongside the gadget along with a car charger and USB-C cable.

Image Credits: Spotify

Its main interface features four preset buttons that let you save your favorite content for quick access. By default, these are configured with your Liked Songs and Spotify’s Daily Drive and Morning Commute playlists, with the last preset empty. You can change any of these to match your own preferences.

You can also speak to Car Thing using the "Hey Spotify" voice commands, which the device receives through its four microphones at the top. Currently, Spotify’s policy regarding its use of voice data explains the company will collect recordings and transcripts of what you say along with information about the content it returned to you, and may use the data to improve the feature over time.

Since its limited launch earlier this year, Spotify has already released some software updates aimed at improving the Car Thing experience. The company says it will continue to do so in the future, as well, as the device rolls out to more people.

Spotify did not say how many Car Thing devices have been shipped to date.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Spotify Become an Advertising Giant?

    Most people know Spotify as a subscription business. But watch out for its big push into advertising.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Spotify Stock Right Now

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) is one of the most well-known digital brands in the world, and for good reason. Here are four reasons to buy Spotify stock right now. At the end of the second quarter, Spotify had 365 million MAUs and 165 million subscribers to its premium ad-free music service.

  • Apple's rumored AirPods would be just its latest attempt to make you healthier

    Apple is reportedly moving deeper into the health care industry with a new pair of AirPods.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • 'Fake it until you make it': 5G marketing outpaces service reality

    Mobile phone companies advertise high-speed 5G service with U.S. maps splashed with pink or blue to suggest widespread coverage, but the latest generation wireless technology is actually only available less than a third of the time in the best served states, new data shows. 5G technology was designed to be faster than the 4G wireless, with so little latency to help make things like driverless cars possible. 5G running on low band spectrum is the slowest, but it has the advantage of considerable range while mid-band can't travel as far, but is faster.

  • Why Amazon and Microsoft won’t have a stranglehold on cloud computing forever

    Cloud computing, once the exclusive turf of the duopoly of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is becoming a more egalitarian field with stable competition thanks to companies' move toward leveraging multiple cloud-computing systems at once --- opening potential riches for Alphabet Inc. parent Google, Oracle Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • Hybrid Work Pushes to End Passwords: Cisco's Duo Security Report Finds Biometric Authentications Surge Significantly During Pandemic

    NASDAQ: CSCO – A new report published today from Cisco's Duo Security, the leading multi-factor authentication (MFA) and secure access solution, confirms that enterprises are taking steps to move away from passwords and adopting low-friction authentication methods to protect the hybrid workforce. While the total number of Duo MFA authentications increased 39% in the past year, biometric authentications grew even faster at 48%.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to drive advancements on the next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowApple is now likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production t

  • Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

    Snapchat Support tells users: ‘hang tight, we’re looking into it’

  • 5G Energy Consumption: What's the Impact of 5G NR in Real Networks?

    To understand the power usage in real 5G networks and RAN nodes, we take a closer look at data from a European network. Data was collected from all nodes every 15 minutes for 24 hours in July 2021.

  • Are Cryptocurrencies Secure? Yes and No – Here’s Why

    What explains the simultaneous security and vulnerability of digital assets, and what can advisors do to help their clients who may be at risk?

  • What to expect from Apple’s October 18th ‘Unleashed’ event

    We take a look at everything we could potentially see Apple announce during its upcoming October 18th hardware event.

  • The Morning After: Apple Watch Series 7, reviewed

    Today’s headlines: Apple may be exploring ways to use AirPods as health devices, Facebook’s latest effort to curtail leaks immediately leaked, William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space.

  • NEAR’s Aurora Raises $12M to Expand Ethereum Layer-Two Network

    Aurora, a project built on the NEAR blockchain allowing for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts to run on the chain, has completed an equity raise of $12 million at a $150 million valuation. The round was led by Pantera Capital and Electric Capital, but the round included over 100 investors by virtue of a “ecosystem bucket” accounting for the majority of the raise. In an interview with CoinDesk, Aurora founder Alex Shevchenko said that the goal of the round was to help expand the early ecosystem via placement with strategic partners, including DoDo, 1inch, The Graph and Covalent.