Spotify expands into the audiobooks market by partnering with Storytel

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Spotify is further expanding into audiobooks -- but not in the way you may think. The company today announced a new partnership with audiobooks platform, Storytel, which will allow existing Storytel subscribers to connect their account through Spotify to access their audiobooks within Spotify's app. The partnership is the first example of what's possible with Spotify's recently introduced Open Access Platform, which aims to give creators and publishers a way to extend their reach.

The company briefly spoke about its plans for Open Access Platform during its press event, Stream On, earlier this year where it also detailed plans for paid podcast subscriptions, Spotify HiFi, and other new features. The Open Access Platform gives a publisher or creator a new way to deliver their content to their existing subscriber base, by allowing their customers to stream the content through Spotify.

The technology supports using the creator or publisher's existing login system and allows them to maintain direct control over their relationship with listeners. For example, a paid podcast could use the system to stream to existing subscribers. In Storytel's case, however, the company offers audiobook content, not podcasts.

"We want everyone to have access to great stories, and today Storytel offers more than 500,000 audiobooks on a global basis across 25 markets," said Jonas Tellander, Storytel founder and CEO, in the company's announcement. "Partnering with Spotify make amazing audiobook experiences and exciting authorships easier than ever to access for our customers, while we will also be tapping into the opportunity of reaching new audiences who are on Spotify today, but have not yet experienced the magic of audiobooks," he added.

A competitor to Audible, Storytel offers audiobooks in a variety of languages, including some in English, for a fixed monthly price. Its unlimited library access may make it a better deal for people who listen to more than one than one audiobook per month. Typically, Storytel customers would stream via the mobile app for iOS or Android.

The company has 1.6 million subscribers, per a Reuters report. Spotify, meanwhile, has 356 million users, including 158 million subscribers across 178 markets.

The integration itself will go live later in 2021, allowing Storytel customers to sign into their accounts then stream through Spotify by linking their accounts.

Spotify had dabbled in audiobooks before Storytel. In January this year, for example, it began testing the format with a handful of classics, like "Frankenstein," "Jane Eyre," "Persuasion," and others, narrated by celebs. It had also previously offered the first "Harry Potter" book with chapters narrated by stars like Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, and Dakota Fanning.

More partners for the Open Access Platform will be introduced this summer, Spotify says.

  • Robotics Firm Memic Is in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Memic Innovative Surgery, a medical-device company that specializes in robot-assisted surgery, is in talks to go public through a merger with MedTech Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company may raise additional equity through a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, some of the people said. Terms of the deal couldn’t immediately be learned. As with all transactions that aren’t finalized, it’s possible talks could fall apart.A MedTech representative declined to comment and a spokesperson for Memic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Memic in April said it had raised $96 million from investors including Peregrine Ventures and Ceros, with participation from OurCrowd and Accelmed. It said at the time that funding would support the commercialization of its Hominis robotic-assisted surgical platform in the U.S. and potentially offshore.The Tel Aviv-based company, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dvir Cohen and Chairman Maurice R. Ferre, in February received de novo marketing authorization for its Hominis system from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in certain types of surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomies. The platform has miniature robotic arms, which the company says provide human-level dexterity and essentially replicate the motions performed by surgeons.MedTech, led by CEO Christopher Dewey, raised $250 million in a December initial public offering.Another robotics startup, Vicarious Surgical Inc., has agreed to go public through a merger with a SPAC, D8 Holdings Corp.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis to restructure dealers network to face industry changes

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will completely restructure its European dealers network as it seeks to adapt to changes in the industry brought by electrification, including a boom in online sales, and achieve promised post-merger synergies. After Stellantis was formed at the start of the year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has taken action on several fronts, from cost-cutting to technology partnerships. Stellantis will end all current sales and service contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

  • Coinbase Closes at a Record Low After Wild Bitcoin Session

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. closed at a record low after a wild trading session that saw the price of Bitcoin swing by about $10,000.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% before paring the loss to close down 5.9% at $224.80 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000 at 4 p.m. New York time. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 Index up 0.2% after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.6% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Bit Digital Inc. was down 17%, Ebang International Holdings lost 9.8%, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. both slid 5.6%.(Updates crypto and stock moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Strengthens into Close Over $63.79, Weakens Under $63.02

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil market into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $63.79 and $63.02.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St set to snap 3-day losing streak after fewer weekly jobless claims

    Wall Street's main indexes rebounded after a three-day slide on Thursday, helped by gains in technology stocks, as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession bolstered risk appetite. The Dow's gains were curbed by a 2.8% drop in shares of Cisco Systems Inc after the network gear maker cautioned that supply chain issues will linger through the end of 2021 and forecast its current-quarter profit below estimates.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street tries to stave off 4th session of losses after jobless claims

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • Owl Rock, Dyal Create Asset Behemoth With SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing giants Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners completed their merger after clearing legal hurdles, with stock of the newly combined behemoth initially jumping as much as 11% on its first day.Now known as Blue Owl Capital Inc., the company counted $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, and 91% of the sum is permanent capital, according to a Thursday statement.Blue Owl is the culmination of several Wall Street fads, including a public debut launched via a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Owl Rock itself was a unicorn -- a fast growing, multibillion-dollar company -- after success in the red-hot private credit markets.Meanwhile, Dyal has been raising record sums to buy stakes in money managers, competing with businesses at Blackstone Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Dyal’s investments included some of the most prominent private asset firms, such as Silver Lake and Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners, which have each multiplied in size since Dyal bought in.Blackstone BackgroundOwl Rock’s Doug Ostrover -- who was a co-founder of Blackstone’s credit unit before forming his new firm -- will serve as chief executive officer of Blue Owl. His colleague Marc Lipschultz, a veteran of KKR & Co., and Dyal founder Michael Rees will be co-presidents.Blue Owl opted to go public via a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners. SPACs, also called “blank-check” companies, are publicly traded shells that raise money from investors with the goal of buying an existing private business, typically without identifying a target until later. Such deals allow a private company to go public without the lengthy process of a traditional public offering.Shares of Blue Owl began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OWL, initially topping $11 before fading to little changed at about $10 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.Legal HurdlesGetting the deal over the finish line didn’t come without challenges.Sixth Street Partners, in which Dyal owns a stake, competes for similar business with Owl Rock in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street sued to temporarily block the merger, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner. Golub Capital, another competitor to Owl Rock partially owned by Dyal, sued on similar grounds. Courts in Delaware and New York rejected those claims.“It was an unfortunate chapter, but it’s a chapter,” Lipschultz said in an interview. “We’ve turned the page on that chapter, on to the next one.”One-Stop ShopThe combined business will offer public investors exposure to both direct lending and the stake-sale business. Dyal buys minority stakes in firms, giving investment managers a way to unlock wealth from rapid growth. Lipschultz described the merger as a “a next-generation model” for the limited partner and the investor community.“We’ve really assembled a business that allows us to provide a one-stop shop for all of the financing services, capital services that an alternatives manager needs,” he said.Private credit assets under management has surged over the past several years, nearly doubling to $975 billion as of September from $459 billion in 2014, according to London-based research firm Preqin Ltd. Record amounts of cash are being targeted for funds as investors search for higher-yield amid an ultra-low interest rate environment.The merger will allow Blue Owl to capitalize on the growth and institutionalization of the alternative asset management business, according to Lipschultz.Jumbo Unitranche DealsAs the industry has grown, so have the deal sizes. Firms that target the upper-middle-market like Owl Rock have clinched multibillion dollar unitranche deals, which blend first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility.Last month, Owl Rock led a $2.3 billion loan to help fund Thoma Bravo’s buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc., in one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private credit market. Lipschultz said there are more to come.“We can comfortably lead a $3 billion financing,” he said, adding that the market has adequate capital to support a $5 billion unitranche. Those financings are better served in the private debt market, according to Lipschultz.“You know the terms, you know the capital is going to be there, you know who your counterparties are,” he said, adding that there isn’t the same pressure of reporting that’s required in the public markets.(Updates with share price and market cap in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Swedish Brothers Ride the Oat Milk Boom to $448 Million Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- It began with a group of scientists and a wild idea: That the byproduct remaining after making oat bran could be turned into non-dairy milk.That idea became the foundation of Oatly Group AB, the Swedish oat milk company that debuts Thursday in New York after raising $1.4 billion in an initial public offering.The share sale cements the fortunes of one of the scientists, Rickard Oste, and his brother Bjorn Oste, who co-founded the Malmo-based company. Their combined stake was worth $448 million after the shares priced at $17, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Oatly is now valued at about $10 billion.“It’s a 20-year-old overnight success story,” Bjorn, who remains an Oatly board member, said last year in an interview with William Hood & Co., a boutique investment bank.‘A Lunatic’Rickard, a professor of food chemistry, had for years focused some of his research on lactose intolerance and toyed with the idea of developing an oat-based milk substitute. By the mid-90s, he and a team at Sweden’s Lund University had developed a prototype. Bjorn, an engineer by training, joined his older brother’s venture in 1997 after selling a computer security company he’d built with friends from his high school and college days.His friends were skeptical of his career change, he said in the interview: “They all wrote me off as a lunatic.”In 2001, after the product had been released through various partnerships, the brothers launched Oatly as a separate brand. The company developed a small but devout following of consumers and grew slowly. It had less than 100 employees in 2015, according to a Lund University case study of the firm.Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson, who was hired in 2012, helped develop the company’s cheeky branding and focus on environmental consciousness. Its products were first available in the U.S. in 2017 and can now be found in more than 20 countries.Blackstone StakeOatly’s largest shareholder -- a joint venture between Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest SA and China Resources, a state-owned conglomerate -- will control roughly 48% of the company’s shares after the offering is completed, the prospectus shows. Blackstone Group Inc. owns a stake of about 7%.The company’s success was anything but certain, but that didn’t deter them, Bjorn said in the interview.“It was a cool thing and we like challenges,” he said. “We have a saying, my brother and I: ‘If it’s hard and difficult, that’s good. Then we’re going to do it.’”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Judge’s SPAC in Talks to Merge With Insurer

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-coverage startup Kin Insurance is in talks to go public via Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by recurring “Shark Tank” guest judge Matt Higgins, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity is set to be valued at over $1 billion, one of the people said. Terms could change and as with all transactions that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse. A deal, if agreed, could be announced next month, one of the people said.Representatives for Omnichannel and Kin declined to comment.Chicago-based Kin says it offers affordable coverage in “catastrophe-prone” regions including California, Florida and Louisiana directly to consumers online. It is led by co-founders Sean Harper, the chief executive officer, and Lucas Ward, who is president and chief technology officer.Kin raised $63.9 million in a recent funding round from investors including Senator Investment Group, Hudson Structured Capital Management, the University of Chicago’s startup investment program, Allegis NL Capital and Alpha Edison. Earlier backers include August Capital and Commerce Ventures.The insurer recently said it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring premium after just 21 months as a carrier in an industry that still sees more than 90% of home coverage sold through brick-and-mortar agencies.Omnichannel, led by Higgins -- an executive fellow at Harvard Business School -- in November raised $206.5 million in an initial public offering. The company’s website says it’s seeking a $1 billion to $2.5 billion acquisition, which it has defined in filings as including direct-to-consumer services. Beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is on the SPAC’s board.Higgins is also CEO of RSE Ventures, an investment firm that has made bets on companies including David Chang’s Momofuku, Bluestone Lane and & Pizza on behalf of billionaire Stephen Ross. Higgins is also a vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, of which Ross is a co-owner alongside Serena and Venus Williams, among others.Another so-called insuretech company, Hippo Enterprises Inc., in March agreed to go public via a SPAC. MetroMile Inc. in February became a public company after merging with a SPAC.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Procore Raises $634.5 Million in IPO Priced Above Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Procore Technologies Inc., a cloud-based construction software company, priced its shares in an initial public offering above a marketed range to raise $634.5 million.The company sold 9.47 million shares for $67 each, according to a press release Thursday. It had marketed the shares for $60 to $65, an exchange filing showed.Procore has a market value in the listing of more than $8.5 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value increases to at least $9.6 billion.The listing is Procore’s second run at going public. Based in Carpinteria, California, it first filed in early 2020 for an IPO but postponed the transaction during the coronavirus pandemic. After the delay, it raised more than $150 million in a funding round from investors including Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners at a $5 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported.The company continued to attract new users during the pandemic, growing its customer base by 19% in 2020. With more than 40% of construction firms reporting higher costs and slower project completion due to labor shortages, the digitization of the industry has accelerated during the past year, the company said.For the first quarter, Procore had a net loss of $14 million on revenue of $114 million, compared with a $19 million loss on revenue of $92 million for the same period a year ago, according to its filings.Procore’s top backers are Iconiq Strategic Partners, which will own almost 37% of the shares after the IPO, and Bessemer Venture Partners, which will have a 13% stake. Tiger Global Management is also an investor.The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Procore‘s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PCOR.(Updates with press release in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Hotel Startup Oyo Seeks $600 Million Loan Amid Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Oyo Hotels is looking to raise $600 million in debt to bolster its finances, according to a person familiar with the matter, after a fresh coronavirus surge decimated travel demand and hurt the company’s recovery effort.The board of Oyo, or Oravel Stays Pvt as the parent company is officially called, approved a plan for an institutional term loan at meetings over Wednesday and Thursday, the person said, asking not to be named as the deal hasn’t been made public.Oyo is one of the larger startups in Softbank Group Corp.’s portfolio and its headlong global expansion was backed and fostered by the investor’s billionaire founder, Masayoshi Son. While the startup was most recently valued at $10 billion, its business has been crushed after the rapid spread of the virus hit travel, just as operational missteps soured partnerships with hotel owners.As recently as March, founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees that Oyo’s India business was growing and that the company was earning the same gross profit dollars in January 2021 as it did a year earlier, before it was first hit by the virus. But the pandemic has since intensified in India, leaving tens of millions infected and erasing hopes for a rebound in tourism and travel.Oyo’s loan, also called Term Loan B or TLB, is open to institutional investors for two weeks with a June 2 application deadline, the person said. Oyo is hosting a lender call on May 21 and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is arranging the deal, the person said.The high-profile startup, the first Indian unicorn to seek debt from foreign institutional investors, targets a loan with a five-year tenure. The loan issuer will be Oyo’s Singapore entity, the person said. Its Netherlands and U.K. entities could also act as borrowers. A representative for Oyo declined to comment.Oyo’s goal is to borrow at a lower interest rate to service its existing higher-interest loans. Competitively priced capital is abundant, with a score of prominent startups from Grab Holdings Inc. to DiDi Chuxing and Airbnb Inc. harnessing institutional loans to buttress balance sheets.Oyo has raised venture capital from investors including SoftBank, Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed India. Its latest valuation places it third among India’s most valuable startups, behind education-technology provider Byju’s and digital-payments company Paytm.To bring down costs, the startup ended operations in several markets and dismissed or furloughed thousands of employees. It still works with more than 100,000 small hotel and home entrepreneurs that own and operate lodgings with Oyo’s technology designed to drive room yields higher.To improve efficiencies, Oyo streamlined global operations into three groups -- India & Southeast Asia, Europe and Oyo International. In December, Agarwal was said to have told employees the startup was making progress toward a rebound and had about $1 billion to fund operations until an IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much money should you have to buy your first home?

    One of the biggest surprises that homebuyers face when house hunting is how much it costs to really buy a house.

  • Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers drive crypto recovery rally

    Bitcoin rose nearly 10% in a recovery rally that pushed it back above $40,000 on Thursday, a day after a brutal sell-off on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors sank the world's biggest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since late January. Smaller rival ether was up 12% at $2,935 after its 28% tumble. The rally came after prominent crypto backers such as Ark Invest's Cathie Wood and carmaker Tesla's Elon Musk indicated their support on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Hands Private Equity Big Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, BC Partners LLP and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Updates with private-equity firms in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Tries to Recover From $200 Billion Antitrust Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is setting out to prove it’s best placed to weather a storm of antitrust scrutiny that’s wiped about $200 billion off the value of China’s largest company in a span of months.Its results on Thursday should affirm the resilience of the world’s largest game-publishing business as the pandemic recedes, now buttressed by growth in newer arenas such as fintech and the cloud. Yet it’s struggled to claw back the market capitalization it’s shed since its January peak, right around the time Beijing began a clampdown on Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co. before moving on to rising star Meituan.Tencent has largely escaped the hostilities for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into virtually every facet of Chinese life and an overwhelming share of the gaming, music and social media markets. But questions remain over eventual fallout from a campaign that’s aimed at curtailing the influence of China’s internet companies and, much as in the West, exposing alleged abuses of their power.A good set of results should go a long way toward assuaging investors. The Shenzhen-based company is expected to deliver 24% revenue growth for the March quarter thanks to a strong payments and cloud services recovery, while gaming and other content continue to hook users. Nearly 96% of analysts tracking the stock on Bloomberg gave it a buy rating or equivalent, the highest ratio since Beijing kicked off its antitrust campaign in November. Its shares erased gains of as much as 1.3% to trade little changed Thursday.“If there is no regulatory concern, Tencent is very attractive in terms of valuation,” said Julia Pan, a Shanghai-based analyst at UOB Kay Hian. “It’s a defensive play within the tech sector, since they don’t need to burn cash for their core businesses like Alibaba and Meituan.”Here are a few things to watch when Tencent reports earnings after the bell in Hong Kong.The Elephant in the RoomWhile Xi Jinping’s government has yet to single out Tencent in its antitrust drive, investors haven’t fully dismissed potential fallout for Pony Ma’s sprawling online empire.Rivals like TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. argue WeChat is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Tencent portfolio companies like Shixianghui and Yuanfudao have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels. And perhaps most alarmingly, Tencent’s fintech arm -- the closest analog to Ant in China -- is said to be next in line for increased supervision.Executives will likely again seek to reassure investors. The company has always been cautious with fintech regulations and will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in startups. “Compliance is our lifeline,” Tencent President Martin Lau told investors in March.But Beijing’s scrutiny may yet show up in Tencent’s bottom line. Ad sales could take a hit if online tutoring startups -- major marketers in China -- decide to dial it down to stay on Beijing’s good side. A prudent approach to fintech could also mean growth shifts to vanilla payments rather than the more lucrative businesses of wealth management and lending. For now, Tencent’s fintech and cloud business is expected to grow 41% in the March quarter -- the fastest in eight quarters -- from a low base a year ago when Covid-19 emerged.That Evergreen Cash CowWhen China went into lockdown at the start of 2020, online games became one of the biggest beneficiaries of a stay-at-home entertainment boom. That’s why this time around, Tencent faces a tough comparison for year-over-year growth: a slower 16% sales increase projected for its bread-and-butter business. Still, mainstay games like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile are topping the charts for global player spending, despite formidable challengers like miHoYo’s Genshin Impact.Tencent announced a pipeline of more than 40 new titles during its annual games showcase on Sunday. After a year of carving out slices of at least 31 gaming firms around the world, it’s now trying to churn out new mobile hits based on familiar content including Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon.“Tencent continues to face strong competition from large tech companies such as ByteDance and Alibaba, as well as medium-sized firms such as Lilith Games and miHoYo but is in no immediate danger of losing its market leading position,” game research firm Niko Partners wrote in a May 16 note.Horse RacesLonger term, investors should also pay attention to the competition.Tencent is famous for its unforgiving culture of internal competition -- often likened to a horse race because of its swift and exacting nature -- where rival teams compete to develop similar products until one wins out. But it’s finally breaking down some internal walls, so as to better fight externally.The social giant last month folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit in a rare restructure. Ross Liang, the former head of the QQ social app, took over as new chief executive of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a year after a similar leadership reshuffle at its literature arm.All of this highlights Tencent’s effort to pull together resources to build a Walt Disney Co.-style franchise and recover lost ground from rivals like ByteDance, whose addictive apps have been chipping away at user screen time and advertising dollars. For one, creators on Tencent’s music apps will share short clips on WeChat’s fast-growing video accounts as in-house platforms work more closely together, Liang said in a post-earnings call on Tuesday.Competition is also fierce in cloud services. The pandemic disrupted IT projects but the pace should have picked up last quarter as the world’s No. 2 economy rebounded. Tencent will be keen to make up lost ground in 2021. Huawei Technologies Co. overtook Tencent last year to become China’s No. 2 cloud infrastructure provider, with a market share of 16.3% versus Alibaba’s 35.1%, according to Gartner research.(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s three largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent said Thursday it plans to invest a larger portion of its incremental profits this year in areas including cloud services, games and short-form video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes of investment in hot arenas. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March, roughly in line with analyst estimates.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.Shares of Naspers and its unit Prosus, Tencent’s largest shareholders, rose more than 2% after the earnings.The Chinese giant’s stock was little changed before reporting results, having shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.“Tencent’s plan to increase investments in 2021 could dampen margins, and is likely undertaken in part to address increasing competition in areas like cloud computing, online games and short videos, where industry peers have been spending aggressively,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with comments on fintech scrutiny in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.