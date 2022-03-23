Spotify will reportedly integrate live audio into its main app

In addition to music and podcasts, Spotify may soon offer live audio within its primary streaming app. According to Bloomberg , the company plans to integrate Greenroom into its mainline app. In the process, Spotify will reportedly also rename the platform to Spotify Live. All of this could happen before the second half of the year, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet was tipped off on the impending move by iOS developer Steve Moser , who found evidence of it in the beta version of Spotify’s iPhone app. As for the ultimate fate of Greenroom, in a separate tweet, Bloomberg reporter Ashley Carman said the app would live on as a kind of backend for creators to record and upload their content to Spotify.

We’ve reached out to Spotify for comment.

Speaking to Spotify’s potential motivations behind the plan, Bloomberg suggests Greenroom has “struggled to take off.” By integrating live audio into its very popular streaming app, the company would be elevating the format to a place where it would be more accessible – even if some users would complain about the app becoming even more crowded.