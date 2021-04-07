U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

Spotify rolls out its own hands-free voice assistant on iOS and Android

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Spotify users on iOS and Android have another way to quickly play something. The audio streaming service has an in-app voice assistant you can operate hands free, building on the existing voice search function. After saying the "Hey, Spotify" wake word, you can ask the app to fire up a song or playlist or play music from a certain artist.

You'll need to grant Spotify permission to access your microphone if you want to use the feature, which you can switch on from the voice interactions section of the menu. As GSM Arena notes, Spotify’s privacy policy states that the service only stores recordings and transcriptions of your searches after you say the wake word or tap the voice button.

Of course, this isn't a system-wide voice assistant like Siri or Google Assistant. It'll only work when you have the Spotify app open. Spotify has been testing the feature for a few weeks and the company appears to be rolling it out more broadly. Engadget has contacted Spotify for more details.

Spotify's in-app voice assistant doesn't appear to do a whole lot that Siri and Google Assistant can't already handle. However, it could pave the way for voice control in Spotify's Car Thing, a long-rumored device for vehicles that could rival CarPlay, Android Auto and Echo Auto. Recent leaks suggested that Spotfify is still working on the Car Thing, but time will tell whether it actually hits the market.

  • Carousell Bets on Second-Hand Car Marketplace to Boost Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Carousell, a Southeast Asian online marketplace that lets people buy and sell second-hand goods, said it plans to invest aggressively to grow its classified cars business in the region.The Singapore-based startup, last valued at $850 million, will bolster its classified auto business across Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore with OneShift -- a portal that connects sellers with buyers and dealers -- and Reno Financial, which offers loans and other financial services, the company said in a statement.Carousell’s ambition underscores intensifying competition in the online second-hand car market in Southeast Asia, where middle class consumers are expected to swell in number to 334 million by 2030. Rivals Carsome, backed by investors including Asia Partners, and Carro, whose backers include Insignia Ventures Partners, both claim to be the region’s largest automotive marketplace and are trying to expand rapidly.“Covid has accelerated the trend of users buying and selling online, including for cars,” said Gaurav Bhasin, chief strategy officer of Carousell, who leads the firm’s automotive strategy. “We want to go one step further to power our autos brands with transactional models.”Carousell said it’s the most-visited auto classifieds platform in the region, with one of the biggest inventories of auto-related listings. Its cars business is now Carousell’s largest vertical, contributing a third of the company’s revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops 6% in Korea, Shrinking the ‘Kimchi Premium’

    Bitcoin lost ground after Upbit suspended KRW deposits and withdrawals.

  • Oil Slumps With U.S. Gasoline Supply Rising Most Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses alongside a strengthening dollar while the biggest U.S. gasoline supply increase in two months offset a drop in crude inventories.Futures in New York furthered their decline to as much as 2% on Wednesday, in tandem with a rising dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. U.S. government data showed domestic gasoline stockpiles rose more than 4 million barrels last week amid a surge in imports. Still, crude inventories fell for a second week, bringing stockpiles to a five-week low, according to the Energy Information Administration data.“The size of the builds on the refined side may have been more than the market was expecting, given the fact that mobility continues to increase in the U.S.,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “The U.S. has been making really good Covid progress, while challenges remain in Europe surrounding the vaccine rollout and the spike in cases.”U.S. benchmark crude futures have been stuck in a roughly $4-a-barrel range since the middle of March as fresh lockdowns in Europe offset stronger demand in the U.S. and China. The four-week average for gasoline supplied in the U.S.-- a proxy for consumption of the fuel -- ticked up to the highest since September, the EIA report showed. The gauge of demand has increased for each of the past six weeks.“U.S. demand, which was supposed to show a steady recovery given the robust vaccine program, is somewhat disappointing and certainly not serving as the offset to the poor European outlook,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “This, along with planned OPEC+ supply increases over the next three months and the distinct possibility Iranian exports to China will increase, should continue to prompt specs to lighten their long exposure.The spread between Nymex gasoline futures against WTI crude slumped beneath $23 a barrel after the EIA report, with refineries running at the highest capacity since March 2020 and the U.S. importing the most gasoline since May 2019.Investors are also watching for developments on AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, with the U.K. and European Union drug regulators split on whether to recommend the use of the shot. While both say the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks, the U.K. is now advising those under the age of 30 to be offered an alternative shot if available, while the European Medicines Agency didn’t provide any guidelines on age.“Oil demand is expected to recover further from the second part of 2021, but these expectations are based on the assumption that enough people will be vaccinated by then to justify the return to normality,” said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy AS. “The oil market recovery could lose speed, resulting in 2021 demand ending as much as 1 million barrels per day lower than where it would under a smooth vaccine rollout.”Meanwhile in physical markets, Russia’s flagship Urals crude traded at its lowest level in a year on Tuesday, as Europe lags behind the rest of the world in the recovery from Covid-19.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.