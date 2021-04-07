Spotify rolls out its own hands-free voice assistant on iOS and Android

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses alongside a strengthening dollar while the biggest U.S. gasoline supply increase in two months offset a drop in crude inventories.Futures in New York furthered their decline to as much as 2% on Wednesday, in tandem with a rising dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. U.S. government data showed domestic gasoline stockpiles rose more than 4 million barrels last week amid a surge in imports. Still, crude inventories fell for a second week, bringing stockpiles to a five-week low, according to the Energy Information Administration data."The size of the builds on the refined side may have been more than the market was expecting, given the fact that mobility continues to increase in the U.S.," said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. "The U.S. has been making really good Covid progress, while challenges remain in Europe surrounding the vaccine rollout and the spike in cases."U.S. benchmark crude futures have been stuck in a roughly $4-a-barrel range since the middle of March as fresh lockdowns in Europe offset stronger demand in the U.S. and China. The four-week average for gasoline supplied in the U.S.-- a proxy for consumption of the fuel -- ticked up to the highest since September, the EIA report showed. The gauge of demand has increased for each of the past six weeks."U.S. demand, which was supposed to show a steady recovery given the robust vaccine program, is somewhat disappointing and certainly not serving as the offset to the poor European outlook," TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. "This, along with planned OPEC+ supply increases over the next three months and the distinct possibility Iranian exports to China will increase, should continue to prompt specs to lighten their long exposure.The spread between Nymex gasoline futures against WTI crude slumped beneath $23 a barrel after the EIA report, with refineries running at the highest capacity since March 2020 and the U.S. importing the most gasoline since May 2019.Investors are also watching for developments on AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine, with the U.K. and European Union drug regulators split on whether to recommend the use of the shot. While both say the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks, the U.K. is now advising those under the age of 30 to be offered an alternative shot if available, while the European Medicines Agency didn't provide any guidelines on age."Oil demand is expected to recover further from the second part of 2021, but these expectations are based on the assumption that enough people will be vaccinated by then to justify the return to normality," said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy AS. "The oil market recovery could lose speed, resulting in 2021 demand ending as much as 1 million barrels per day lower than where it would under a smooth vaccine rollout."Meanwhile in physical markets, Russia's flagship Urals crude traded at its lowest level in a year on Tuesday, as Europe lags behind the rest of the world in the recovery from Covid-19.