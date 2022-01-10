Spotify is still working on HiFi streaming, but won't say when it's coming

Almost a year ago, Spotify announced plans to roll out a higher tier of its streaming service with CD-quality music in some markets in 2021. However, Spotify HiFi is still not available and there's no indication as to when it will actually arrive.

"Artists and fans have told us that HiFi quality audio is important to them. We agree, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future," a Spotify spokesperson told Engadget. "We don’t have timing details to share today." A Spotify moderator shared a similar update on the Community forums.

Back in 2017, Spotify tested CD-quality audio by offering some users in the US access to lossless music for an extra $7.50 per month. Since then, other prominent music streaming services have embraced lossless streaming, with Apple Music joining the likes of Tidal and Deezer. French HD streaming service Qobuz arrived in the US in 2019.

Spotify hasn't said how much HiFi will cost when the service rolls out more broadly, but competitors may force its hand into offering lossless music streaming at no extra cost. Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal have all rolled CD-quality audio into their standard plans over the last year.

Other details about Spotify HiFi beyond pricing and availability remain unclear. However, the company has confirmed the service will work with Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.

Update 1/10 4:10PM ET: Added Spotify's statement.