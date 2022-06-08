U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,113.09
    -47.59 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,863.68
    -316.46 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,076.62
    -98.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.73
    -29.83 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.65
    +3.24 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2538
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1000
    +1.4840 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,196.72
    +65.52 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.99
    +2.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Spotify hypes the revenue potential of podcasts and audiobooks at its second Investor Day event

Sarah Perez
·8 min read

In its second Investor Day, streaming service Spotify updated the financial community about its potential for further growth and monetization, despite the overall economic downturn impacting the tech sector. The company spent a good portion of its presentation specifically focused on podcasts, which it said had been "largely unchanged" for years before its entry into the market, due to the limitations of RSS.

Spotify cited how unbundling podcasts from RSS technology has paved the way for Spotify to generate revenue through these popular audio programs -- a sentiment that's not universally beloved by those who support an open podcast ecosystem. Spotify has disrupted that market by bringing some podcasts in-house, where they can only be heard on its service, and competitors have followed. This has fractured the ecosystem and left consumers at a disadvantage as some shows are no longer broadly available.

"We've been able to replace RSS for on-platform distribution, which means that podcasts created on our platform are no longer held back by this outdated technology," Maya Prohovnik, Spotify's Head of Talk, told investors.

The company also highlighted the growth of podcasts on its service, noting that Spotify today has over 4 million podcasts, up from 500,000 in 2019. 1,000 of these are either operated or licensed as exclusives by the company. It noted, too, that its podcast creation tool Anchor has helped to contribute to this growth, saying that the app powers 75% of the podcasts on Spotify and each new show created on Anchor brings in an additional 2.5 million monthly active users to the service.

Combined with its other hosting platform, Megaphone, Spotify says that shows powered by its tools account for 45% of all podcast consumption on the platform.

But beyond the sheer number of available shows, Spotify highlighted the revenue-generating potential of its investments in this medium -- investments which are over $1 billion when considering its acquisitions of tools, ad tech, and studios, as well as internal development efforts. Those efforts have also put Spotify in a complicated position with regard to which creators it chooses to platform and to what extent the content is moderated, as the Joe Rogan PR crisis demonstrated. But Spotify largely weathered that storm, as its hosting of the controversial podcaster didn't impact its ability to grow paid subscribers.

Rogan backlash didn’t hurt Spotify’s Q1, as paying subscribers grew 15% despite Russia exit

Spotify believes its long-term revenue goals with podcasts will be achieved as it further develops its advertising technology, grows its podcast subscriptions business, and invests in new creator monetization tools.

In prepared remarks published just ahead of the start of Investory Day, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek spoke to the revenue possibilities ahead for podcasts, and noted that its continued investments in this area of its business are what's been pulling down its gross margin.

He said that Spotify's overall gross margin is roughly 28.5%, which is behind the company's longer-term stated target of a 30-35% gross margin.

"What’s been dragging it down is our move into podcasting," Ek said. "We saw such a significant opportunity to expand our platform and our audience, so we decided to go aggressively after podcasting. And this meant making a significant investment, which clearly has brought more listeners to Spotify and deepened the engagement, but it also has impacted our overall gross margin."

Ek then noted that Spotify's podcast vertical is "still largely in investment mode and not yet profitable," but he believes the market has a "40-50% gross margin potential."

This is not only related to Spotify's ability to monetize podcasts with ads, but also new initiatives like its podcast subscriptions. The company told investors it's now offering podcast subscriptions -- essentially, paid podcasts -- across 34 markets. Its on-platform subscriber retention rate for these is 90% since its 2021 launch. It said it's partnered with over 100 publishers and platforms on subscriptions to date and is expanding.

Spotify’s new Podcast Subscriptions expand to global markets

Another newer area of non-music-related audio investment outside podcasts could then follow, Spotify said, speaking to its more recent entry into the audiobook market, now led by other service providers, like Apple, Audible (Amazon), Google, Scribd, Audiobooks.com and others.

"Today, the global size of the book market is estimated to be around $140 billion dollars. That’s inclusive of printed books, e-books, and audiobooks, with audiobooks having only about a 6-7% market share," said Ek. "But when you look at the most penetrated audiobook markets, it’s actually closer to 50% of the market. So call that an annual opportunity of $70 billion dollars for us to expand and eventually compete for," he added.

"We believe this presents a really unique opportunity to introduce music and podcast listeners around the world to audiobooks and drastically expand that market," added Nir Zicherman, Spotify's Head of Audiobooks & Gated Content Vertical, speaking to investors. "Our platform will soon be a place where consumers can purchase and listen to their favorite audiobooks, right in Spotify." The offering would reach Spotify's global audience of over 422 listeners, he said.

The company also suggested it could leverage its existing machine learning models to grow the audiobooks category on the service by way of personalized recommendations, as it has done with music and podcasts. It expects this new vertical to contribute to the increase of its user base's lifetime value, or LTV -- a metric it says is now more important to measuring the health of its business than in earlier days when it focused more on user growth.

Like many other tech businesses recently, Spotify has seen its share price tumble in 2022. The stock is down over 50% year-to-date, and down 70% from all-time highs. However, the company surpassed its own monthly active user guidance by 4 million in Q1, when it reported that 422 million people used its service during the quarter. Still, it only added 2 million new Premium subscribers, short of the expected 3 million, when it reached the 182 million total paying customers, in line with estimates. And it pulled in €2.66 billion ($2.81 billion) in revenue, up 24% year-over-year -- but this had fallen short of analyst expectations.

Despite the current economic downturn, Spotify's key message to investors today was that its business has growth potential not only because its investments in podcasts are still early and have yet to pay off, but because it's still finding new markets to expand into, as it has now with audiobooks.

The company said it's on track to top 1 billion users by 2030.

Ek concluded the presentation with the long-term forecast, saying the company will achieve $100 billion in revenue over the next decade, a 40% gross margin, and a 20% operating margin.

Among the stats highlighted during the event:

General

  • 89% of Spotify Premium subscribers use Spotify on multiple devices, up from 75% in 2018

  • Compounded annual growth rates of 26% for monthly active users, 26% for subscribers, and 26% for revenue on a currency-adjusted basis

  • Over 2,000 partners, up from 250 in 2018; 28% of all of the new registrations come from partners, up from 14% in 2018

  • More than 81% of listeners cite personalization as best feature

  • Monthly subscriber churn create declined 40% over last 4 years

  • Gross margin is roughly 28.5%, on track to goal of 30-35%

  • Number of markets reached is 183 markets and territories, which tripled over past 4 years

  • Number of new customers doubled from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022; 85% retention rate from existing customers; user base on track to 1 billion listeners

  • Q1 2022 revenue up 224% year-over-year

  • Spotify Wrapped 2021 was the "most successful" Wrapped to date; was No. 1 trending topic on TikTok and Twitter

  • Terms of Google payment deal undisclosed but "beneficial to Spotify"

  • U.S. advertising revenue in 2021 was now almost a quarter of revenue, compared to 1/10th globally

  • 100 million users in Latin America

  • On track to hit over 1 billion users globally by 2030

Music

  • 83% of platform streams come from artists using Spotify's creator tools at least monthly

  • Discovery mode program, powered by algorithmic promotion, had 98% customer retention and used by over 50 labels/distributors

  • Artists using Discovery mode increased listenership by over 40%

  • Concert ticket integrations has generated $300 million for the music industry

  • Spotify now reaches nearly a third of all addressable consumers in Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

Podcasts

  • More than 4 million podcasts, up from 500K in 2019; "increasing number" of audiobooks

  • Belief is podcasts could ultimately have GM of 40-50%; audiobooks could have above 40% GM

  • Spotify-owned Anchor powers 75% of podcasts

  • Every new anchor show brings 2.5 additional MAUs to Spotify

  • Between Anchor and our hosting platform Megaphone, Spotify-powered shows account for 45% of all consumption on the platform

  • On-platform podcast subscription platform average subscriber retention rate is 90% since 2021 launch

  • Spotify's original and exclusive shows accounted for 18 of the top 100 podcasts on the service

  • Spotify produces or licenses 1,000 podcasts

  • Top podcasts are (in order): Joe Rogan Experience, Armchair Expert, Call Her Daddy

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify Sees Podcast Losses Peaking in 2022, Says It Monetizes Only 14% of Listening Time Currently

    Spotify disclosed some key financial metrics of its podcast business for the first time — and while the $1 billion-plus the streamer has invested into podcasting so far has been a drag on overall profits, the company expects podcasts to eventually have higher margins than its core music biz. The company outlined its long-term strategy […]

  • Investors Are Buying Up More Than 25% Of The Available Homes In These Markets

    Amongst the competitive real estate markets, it’s not just first-time home buyers or sellers looking to downsize or expand. A good chunk of the competition is investors. According to a report by Redfin, investors purchased approximately 80,000 homes across the country, totaling 18.4% of all homes purchased in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is a record high for investor purchases, with a total of $50 billion spent on investment properties during the quarter. Many investors are cashing in as hom

  • Boeing MAX Jet’s Latest Trouble Is in the Supply Chain

    RBC analyst Ken Herbert wrote that a lack of parts will limit "near-term delivery upside." That could be a small headwind for the stock.

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Shopify shareholders give CEO 40% voting stake - source

    Shopify announced the stock split in April, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors. Other stock split announcements this year came from e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc. Tesla Inc also had said it would seek shareholder approval for a stock split.

  • Uber’s CEO Says Company Is ‘Recession Resistant,’ Sees No Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is “recession resistant” and doesn’t see a need for job cuts, even as market volatility and the prospect of a global recession loom over technology companies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Fa

  • I tried Daphne Oz’s viral Caesar salad recipe and my family couldn’t stop eating it

    "Obviously, she's my grandmother so I always thought it was the best salad ever, but people have verified it is in fact the best Caesar salad ever," says Oz.

  • 11 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we look at the 11 best EV stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, please go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. The EV industry has seen an exponential growth over past couple years off […]

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Amazon's Stock Didn't Take Off Post-Split. Here's Why.

    You might have cheered when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its 20-for-1 stock split -- whether you're already an Amazon investor or just thinking of buying the stock. Amazon stock rose on its first day trading at the split-adjusted price. It's reasonable to imagine investors flocking to Amazon shares at the new, lower price.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a red-hot growth stock over the years that has given investors' portfolios a big boost, driven by terrific demand for its graphics cards, which have seen rapid adoption across several applications and industries. The tech giant's ability to deliver eye-popping revenue and earnings growth has helped it outpace broader indexes such as the S&P 500 quite easily despite periods of volatility, as evident from the chart below. The 3,600%-plus return that Nvidia has delivered since Jan. 1, 2015, means that a $1,000 investment in the stock on that date is now worth more than $37,000.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • If Netflix Acquired Roku, It Could Be a Match Made in Heaven

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock surged Wednesday on employee rumors of a potential acquisition by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The reports seemed to gain steam when "Roku abruptly closed the trading window for all employees, prohibiting them from selling any of their vested stock at a time when they should normally be able to do so," according to a report by Business Insider, citing "people familiar with the matter." Netflix and Roku declined to comment on the rumors and there could be other reasons to restrict trading, but it raises the intriguing possibility that Roku's digital advertising prowess could be just the thing that Netflix needs to reignite its waning subscriber growth.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future