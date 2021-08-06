Spotify's iOS app won't get AirPlay 2 support any time soon
has shelved plans to add support to its iOS app for the time being. "We've discussed this Idea internally and while we are working on supporting AirPlay2 in a proper way, we have decided to close it for now," a Spotify representative , as reported by .
The company has pinned the blame on audio driver compatibility issues. Because of those, "this seems like a bigger project that we won't be able to complete in the foreseeable future."
Apple rolled out AirPlay 2 three years ago . The company also for third-party music services on HomePod and HomePod mini last year. In 2019, Spotify with the European Commission that accused Apple of locking it and other companies Apple competes with out of the likes of Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch. Spotify still doesn't offer native support for HomePod speakers, though you can play music from the app and download Spotify tracks on Apple Watch.
You can still connect Spotify to speakers and smart TVs over AirPlay or . Spotify users won't officially be able to harness AirPlay 2 capabilities like reduced latency, multi-room audio and Siri control any time soon. However, because AirPlay is fully integrated with iOS, it should still work with any audio app as long as you use the OS-level playback controls, rather than the Spotify app.