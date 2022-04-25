U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,244.32
    -27.46 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,692.55
    -118.85 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,859.64
    +20.35 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.21
    -9.45 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.68
    -5.39 (-5.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -37.90 (-1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.59 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0083 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7890
    -0.1170 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2728
    -0.0107 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8070
    -0.6180 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,480.60
    +82.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.49
    +11.60 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Spotify launches new fund to support independent open source projects

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Spotify has announced that it's launching a Free and Open Source Software Fund to support independent open source projects. The company says the purpose of the fund is to bring attention to independent open source projects and give back to developers. The new fund will start at €100,000. Spotify's open source tech lead Per Ploug said in a blog post that "this is just a starting amount" and that as with any new program, the company wants to test it before deploying it more broadly.

The company will donate the money to different open source projects over the course of the year. The funds will provide financial support to developers and help them maintain their projects, including fixing security vulnerabilities. Spotify will target projects that are independent and actively maintained. The company also noted that nominations are informed by dependency data across its repositories. Projects selected for the fund also cannot be run by people employed at Spotify.

"Spotify uses open source software to power the best audio experience for creators and listeners around the world," the company said in a blog post. "In fact, we are like many other tech companies who rely on open source. And yet, open source developers often make these projects available for us to use without any compensation. That is why today we are announcing the Spotify FOSS Fund, with the purpose of donating money and bringing attention to independent open source projects. These projects support and enable our engineering teams to do their best work, and we want to recognize that."

The company's internal R&D team, including engineers, data scientists, researchers and more, will nominate projects that they think deserve support. Spotify's fund committee will then select projects from eligible nominees. The recipients of the fund will be announced in May.

Spotify says that it has open sourced more than 200 tools to the public over the past decade, but that it's time for it to "do more." The company says that the new fund will have a direct impact on the sustainability of specific open source projects, but that in order to create a fully sustainable ecosystem, there needs to be more solutions. To further this effort, Spotify says that it has joined the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) to support open source security initiatives.

The announcement comes as Spotify recently closed down its Greenroom Creator Fund. In an email sent to creators who had applied to the fund, Spotify informed applicants the creator fund “will not be moving forward.” The email further explained that Spotify plans to “shift toward other initiatives for live creators” instead. It also hinted that the company would introduce other new monetization options for live content creators in the future.

Spotify closed down its Greenroom Creator Fund with shift in live audio strategy

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson tells Tories Downing Street ‘Abba party’ was work event

    Boris Johnson has told Conservative MPs and ministers that a gathering in his Downing Street flat being investigated for potential Covid law breaches was a work event.

  • Carol Burnett, coming to Milwaukee, is so glad she's having this time together again with live audiences

    After two years in lockdown, the TV legend is back on the road, doing what she loves: Taking questions from and chatting with fans.

  • Warmer temperatures mean it's time for molded salads

    Recipes from Lynn Eckerle

  • Former Reddit CEO: Elon Musk shouldn't take over Twitter

    Twitter’s (TWTR) board may be giving Elon Musk’s takeover bid a second look, according to several reports. But don’t count former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong among those in favor of Musk’s bid. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Wong said Musk would be better served, focusing his energy on Tesla (TSLA) and Space X, in part because he isn’t uniquely qualified to run a social media platform.

  • Netflix’s Failure Shows Why Sony and Lions Gate May Be the Best Stocks to Play Streaming

    Netflix's dismal performance last week, along with the implosion of CNN+, put the viability of the entire subscription-video-on-demand business model into question.

  • Dogecoin Is Beating Bitcoin as Elon Musk’s Plan to Buy Twitter Takes Shape

    The cryptocurrency most associated with Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was flying on Monday, with dogecoin rising 6% as and the rest of the digital asset space notched losses. Holders of the coin may want to thank Musk’s ambitions to buy Twitter (TWTR). Musk met with Twitter leadership over the weekend to discuss his proposal to buy the company for $54.20 per share, and progress has been made to the point where a deal could be completed Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Why Twitter would reconsider Elon Musk’s buyout deal

    When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion 10 days ago, the platform didn’t welcome him with open arms. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in some ways Twitter’s biggest fan—he uses the platform to share views and news to such an extent that the US Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to require that company lawyers help moderate his feed. Twitter initially responded with a “poison pill” defense that would dilute the value of Musk’s shares, if triggered, and make any takeover effort very expensive.

  • Activision Misses Estimates on Lackluster Call of Duty

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc., the U.S. video game giant that’s being purchased by Microsoft Corp., reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, largely due to the underwhelming performance of last year’s Call of Duty game.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week:

  • People Are Sharing The Worst Movies They Couldn't Even Finish, And There Are Some Deeply Controversial Takes Here

    "I thought I was going to die from excruciating boredom."View Entire Post ›

  • By Numbers, Musk Isn't Buying Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for its Earning Potential

    The wealthiest people in the world often keep social media at arm's length, emerging sparsely and usually to make calculated announcements. Yet, Elon Musk builds his persona around social media, sometimes engaging in reckless behavior that puts him on the regulators' radar. Thus, it is not surprising that his campaign to acquire Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stirred up more drama. While billionaires play the game on a whole different level, from our perspective, we'll examine Twitter in numbers and

  • Was Robert Kennedy Responsible for Marilyn Monroe’s Death?

    Courtesy of NetflixThere is a slew of shocking revelations in Netflix’s explosive new doc The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. Like, for example, Marilyn Monroe had a sexual obsession with her absent father. Seriously. More than anything in the world, one of her close friends says in the film, Monroe consistently revealed a strong desire to sleep with her dad.“She said she’d want to put on a black wig, pick up her father at a bar, have him make love to her,” her friend Henry Rosenfe

  • John Oliver Is Weirdly Angry Over A 1997 Film Everyone Else Has Forgotten

    The "Last Week Tonight" host has a lot of problems with "Air Bud."

  • Once again, the #1 show on Netflix is a guilty pleasure reality series

    With Netflix reeling from a slew of bad headlines, stemming from its upcoming password-sharing crackdown and a feeling that the streamer has lost a step over the last year or two when it comes to quality, what’s this I see? Open the Netflix app, and there in the #1 spot on the Top 10 list … The post Once again, the #1 show on Netflix is a guilty pleasure reality series appeared first on BGR.

  • Twitter poised to reach deal to sell company to Elon Musk, reports say

    Twitter is close to a deal to sell the company to Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk, published reports have said.

  • Rita Ora shares more bikini beach photos and she looks flames

    Rita Ora fans are feeling jealous of her beach photos, after the singer shared a series of bikini pics from Australia.

  • Taylor Lorenz old tweets 'excluded' from Internet Archive amid Libs of TikTok doxxing backlash

    The Internet Archive, a free online archive of all publicly available information on the internet, is facing criticism for not displaying old tweets from Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz who has faced scrutiny for exposing the identity of the creator of the popular conservative Twitter account LibsofTikTok.

  • Bell Fibe TV launches four new subscription video-on-demand services from AMC Networks

    April 25, 2022 – Bell today announced that AMC Networks' Acorn TV, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now programming is now available on Fibe TV. Customers in Ontario, Québec and Atlantic provinces can now enjoy thousands of compelling TV shows and movies on demand by subscribing to these services through Bell Fibe TV or the Fibe TV app.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV's biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks -- but the payoff doesn't stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by a streaming...

  • Twitter expected to accept Elon Musk’s bid to buy company

    Twitter is reportedly prepared to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share. The deal could be reached today if negotiations go smoothly, Bloomberg has reported. Last week, it was reported that Mr Musk had secured the funding for the deal, after he bought more than 9 per cent of Twitter, making him the biggest company’s biggest shareholder on 9 April.

  • Lizzo Joined Harry Styles For Surprise Performance at Coachella Weekend 2

    For the second week of Coachella, Harry Styles surprised the audience when he invited Lizzo out on the stage to join him in for an electric set.