Spotify launches its Clubhouse rival, Greenroom

The breakout success of Clubhouse has initiated a hive of activity around live audio. We've already seen Twitter and Facebook unveil their audio chat features, now it's Spotify's turn. Today, the company is making its new Greenroom app for iOS and Android available in 135 global markets. The service is essentially an overhauled replacement for Locker Room, the audio-based social network for sports fans that Spotify gained through its Betty Labs acquisition in March.

Naturally, Greenroom is aimed at the music streamer's built-in audience of 365 million free and premium users. As such, you'll be able to log into the app using your Spotify details, after which you'll be able to host or participate in live rooms using the built-in recording and chat controls. Moving beyond Locker Room's focus on sports and into the arenas of music and pop culture, Spotify says Greenroom will cater the experience to your chosen interests.

Of course, new content requires a thriving network of willing and active creators. While many of Spotify's hundreds of millions of users will be passive music and podcast listeners. Fortunately, the company has a host of publishers it can tap following a frenzy of podcast acquisitions and deal-making.

It's easy to envision The Ringer — which Spotify snapped up last year — fitting into Greenroom's sports and pop culture mould. It could also call upon the Obamas for hosting duties, who already straddle the worlds of politics and entertainment through their Higher Ground Productions gig for Netflix and others. More recently, Spotify snagged Call Her Daddy, a female-fronted podcast about sex and relationships with an audience of loyal listeners that has made it a perennially popular show. And, if it wants to ruffle some feathers, there's always Joe Rogan.

In an egalitarian twist, Spotify is launching a Creator Fund this summer to help with monetization which it says will be open to anyone.