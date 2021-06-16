U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,247.36
    +0.77 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,284.52
    -14.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,101.75
    +28.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.10
    -10.97 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.71
    +0.59 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    -0.0080 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4104
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9430
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,742.02
    -1,217.18 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.57
    -32.90 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.83
    +24.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

Spotify launches its live audio app and Clubhouse rival, Spotify Greenroom

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

In March, Spotify announced it was acquiring the company behind the sports-focused audio app Locker Room to help speed its entry into the live audio market. Today, the company is making good on that deal with the launch of Spotify Greenroom, a new mobile app that allows Spotify users worldwide to join or host live audio rooms, and optionally turn those conversations into podcasts. It's also announcing a Creator Fund which will help to fuel the new app with more content in the future.

The Spotify Greenroom app itself is based on Locker Room's existing code. In fact, Spotify tells us, current Locker Room users will see their app update to become the rebranded and redesigned Greenroom experience, starting today.

Where Locker Room had used a white-and-reddish orange color scheme, the new Greenroom app looks very much like an offshoot from Spotify, having adopted the same color palette, font and iconography.

To join the new app, Spotify users will sign in with their current Spotify account information. They'll then be walked through an onboarding experience designed to connect them with their interests.

Image Credits: Spotify

For the time being, the process of finding audio programs to listen to relies primarily on users joining groups inside the app. That's much like how Locker Room had operated, where its users would find and follow favorite sports teams. However, Greenroom's groups are more general interest now, as it's no longer only tied to sports.

In time, Spotify tells us the plan is for Greenroom to leverage Spotify's personalization technology to better connect users to content they would want to hear. For example, it could send out notifications to users if a podcaster you already followed on Spotify went live on Spotify Greenroom. Or it could leverage its understanding of what sort of podcasts and music you listen to in order to make targeted recommendations. These are longer-term plans, however.

As for Spotify Greenroom's feature set, it's largely on par with other live audio offerings -- including those from Clubhouse, Twitter (Spaces) and Facebook (Live Audio Rooms). Speakers in the room appear at the top of the screen as rounded profile icons, while listeners appear below as smaller icons. There are mute options, moderation controls, and the ability to bring listeners on stage during the live audio session. Rooms can host up to 1,000 people, and Spotify expects to scale that number up later on.

Image Credits: Spotify

Listeners can also virtually applaud speakers by giving them "gems" in the app -- a feature that came over from Locker Room, too. The number of gems a speaker earned displays next to their profile image during a session. For now, there's no monetary value associated with the gems, but that seems an obvious next step as Greenroom today offers no form of monetization.

It's worth noting there are a few key differentiators between Spotify Greenroom and similar live audio apps. For starters, it offers a live text chat feature that the host can turn on or off whenever they choose. Hosts can also request the audio file of their live audio session after it wraps, which they can then edit to turn into a podcast episode.

Perhaps most importantly is that the live audio sessions are being recorded by Spotify itself. The company says this is for moderation purposes. If a user reports something in a Greenroom audio room, Spotify can go back to look into the matter, to determine what sort of actions may need to be taken. This is an area Clubhouse has struggled with, as its users have sometimes encountered toxicity and abuse in the app in real-time, including in troubling areas like racism and misogyny. Recently, Clubhouse said it had to shut down a number of rooms for antisemitism and hate speech, as well.

Spotify says the moderation of Spotify Greenroom will be handled by its existing content moderation team. Of course, how quickly Spotify will be able react to boot users or shut down live audio rooms that are in violation of its Code of Conduct remains to be seen.

While the app launching today is focused on user-generated live audio content, Spotify has larger plans for Greenroom. Later this summer, the company plans to make announcements around programmed content -- something it says is a huge priority -- alongside the launch of other new features. This will include programming related to music, culture, and entertainment, in addition the to sports content Locker Room was known for.

Image Credits: Spotify

The company also says it will be marketing Spotify Greenroom to artists through its Spotify for Artists channels, in hopes of seeding the app with more music-focused content. And it confirmed that monetization options for creators will come further down the road, too, but isn't talking about what those may look like in specific detail for the moment.

In addition, Spotify is today announcing the Spotify Creator Fund, which will help audio creators in the U.S. generate revenue for their work. The company, however, declined to share any details on this front, either-- like the size of fund, how much creators would receive, time frame for distributions, selection criteria or other factors. Instead, it's only offering a sign-up form for those who may be interested in hearing more about this opportunity in the future. That may make it difficult for creators to weigh their options, when there are now so many.

Spotify Greenroom is live today on both iOS and Android across 135 markets around the world. That's not quite the global footprint of Spotify itself, though, which is available in 178 markets. It's also only available in the English language for the time being, but plans on expanding as it grows.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify makes popular 'Call Her Daddy' podcast an exclusive

    Spotify has signed a multiyear deal with popular podcast 'Call Her Daddy,' giving it exclusive rights to the show's past and future episodes.

  • Spotify Gets Exclusivity to Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy Podcast

    Spotify (SPOT) will become the exclusive home for Alex Cooper’s popular Call Her Daddy podcast series starting next month. SPOT stock fell 3.48% on Tuesday to close at $242.76. The Call Her Daddy podcast launched three years ago. It has been available on Spotify and other platforms. Now the podcast is moving exclusively to Spotify. It means all previous and future episodes of the show will only be available through Spotify beginning July 21. The podcast’s fans call themselves the Daddy Gang. “Th

  • Cannabis and digital health start-up Sanity Group closes $44.2M Series A led by Redalpine

    Berlin-based cannabis and digital health start-up Sanity Group has closed a $44.2M Series A financing round led by Swiss VC Redalpine along with US-based Navy Capital and SOJE Capital. This appears to be the largest round of cannabis funding in Europe to date and brings total investment in Sanity Group to $73M. The new capital will be used to expand the Group's medical division in Europe as well as a EU-GMP-compliant research and production facility near Frankfurt.

  • GM ups its planned investment in EVs, will build new battery plants

    GM said it will report stronger than expected first-half earnings and will boost its investment in developing more EVs and building battery plants.

  • He grew up without a dad. Now this man is on a mission to help men be present fathers.

    Charles Daniels founded "Fathers' Uplift" to help men be more present in the lives of their children.

  • The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are only $39 on Amazon

    Save big on the Beats Flex wireless earbuds at Amazon.

  • Microsoft’s ‘next generation’ Windows 11 OS leaks revealing weird Start menu, widgets, Xbox apps and more

    Dark modes and rounded panels are part of the new design

  • BlackBerry Investors Urged to Oppose Watsa on Executive Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- A shareholder advisory firm urged BlackBerry Ltd. investors to vote against Prem Watsa as lead director, arguing that he should be held accountable for an executive compensation plan that isn’t in shareholders’ interests.Glass Lewis & Co. said the company “has been deficient in aligning pay with performance for each of the last three fiscal years,” and that Watsa, who also has led the board’s compensation committee since late 2013, shouldn’t keep his role. Watsa is one of Canada’s

  • Google Smartphone Tie-Up With Ambani Hits Supply Chain Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s plan to conquer the Indian market with a locally assembled Google-powered smartphone is facing headwinds, with supply-chain disruptions and rising component prices suppressing production volumes, people familiar with the matter said.Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. originally envisioned sales in the hundreds of millions in the first years for the inexpensive device but now targets a small fraction of that at launch, the people said. The co-branded phon

  • BlackBerry; Value Proposition or Meme?

    BlackBerry Limited (BB), once a dominant player in the smartphones segment, has transformed into a specialist provider of enterprise software and the Internet of things (IoT) services. This year, the company has caught the “meme stock” frenzy, with traders swinging the stock to its 52-week high of $28.77 on January 27. The stock has been increasingly volatile due to the frenzy and has lost 15% in the last week alone. BB shares are up over 100% since the beginning of the year. With BlackBerry com

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 16th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Dogecoin. Failure to move through the day’s pivot level would leave support levels in play.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – June 16th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $41,000 levels would deliver support to the pack.

  • Alibaba Victim of Huge Data Leak as China Tightens Security

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the victim of a months-long web-scraping operation by a marketing consultant that siphoned up sensitive data including usernames and phone numbers, according to a court case that wrapped in June.A central Chinese court ruled that an employee of a consultant that helps merchants on Alibaba’s Taobao online mall was guilty of dredging up more than a billion data items on Taobao users since 2019, using that to serve clients. The court imposed jail terms

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Report: Apple Planning Upgrades, Updates for Apple Watch

    According to a report published Monday by Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the plans," Apple is planning a host of updates and upgrades to its signature wearable tech product. Later this year, those sources say, Apple will upgrade the device with a faster processor and an updated screen. The new model should also feature better connectivity, as it will utilize the same ultrawideband functionality that is a core feature of Apple's recently introduced AirTags.

  • This GPS maker wants to find you in a building, valued at $1.2 billion

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with NextNav Chairman and XM Satellite Radio Founder, Gary Parsons, about NextNav’s SPAC deal, and outlook for 3D GPS technology.

  • Valid Points: The Challenge of Decentralized Staking Pools on Eth 2.0

    Plus: Is the term Eth 2.0 'validator' a misnomer?

  • Here's why a Chromebook might be all the laptop you need

    They're not for everyone but they're definitely not the browser-in-a-box laptops they were 10 years ago either.

  • Fading IPhone LCD Screen Maker Pivots to Virtual Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan Display Inc., once one of Apple Inc.’s key suppliers, sees a new market for its liquid crystal displays after ceding the smartphones arena to rival OLED screens: the niche yet growing virtual reality business.The Tokyo-based LCD specialist expects its favored display technology to become the standard for VR because it can achieve higher resolution than OLED while keeping costs reasonable. That advantage is imperceptible in mobile devices but becomes critical in the more dema

  • Apple Alum’s Hiring App Snags Tiger Global, Insight Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Apna, an app startup that helps India’s blue-collar workers find jobs, has raised $70 million from Tiger Global and Insight Partners at a valuation of $570 million.Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed India and Rocketship VC participated in the Series B funding round. The capital will help with technology improvements, talent acquisition and expansion to the U.S. and Southeast Asia, the Bangalore-based startup announced Wednesday.India has been a