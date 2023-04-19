Spotify Service Mostly Restored After Global Outage
(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA quickly rebounded from a global outage on Wednesday that briefly affected thousands of listeners.
As of about 8:54 a.m. in New York, about 2,000 people reported having a problem connecting with the music-streaming app, according to internet monitoring site Downdetector. That was down from almost 18,000 just about an hour earlier.
The company had 205 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.
