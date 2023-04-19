Spotify Service Mostly Restored After Global Outage

(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA quickly rebounded from a global outage on Wednesday that briefly affected thousands of listeners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As of about 8:54 a.m. in New York, about 2,000 people reported having a problem connecting with the music-streaming app, according to internet monitoring site Downdetector. That was down from almost 18,000 just about an hour earlier.

The company had 205 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.