Spotify's Noteable Releases playlist showcases the songwriters behind popular music

For the better part of its recent history, Spotify’s Discover Weekly and Release Radar playlists have been the company’s go-to way to help people discover new music. In the span of a week, it has added two additional discovery tools. The first, What’s New, is a panel that highlights new releases from your favorite artists and podcasts. The second, which the company detailed today, is a curated playlist, but one that’s aimed at those who want to know more about the music industry.

Dubbed "Noteable Releases," the weekly playlist collects new tracks from the world’s leading producers and songwriters. Expect to see contributions from people like frequent Billie Eilish collaborator Finneas O’Connell and Ester Dean, who helped write Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Firework.” The result is an eclectic playlist that doesn’t stick to any one genre, though pop music is represented strongly for obvious reasons.

The introduction of Noteable Releases follows last year’s rollout of songwriter pages and is another example of the company trying to cater to the broader music industry. You’ll notice at the top of the playlist that Spotify encourages digging into a song’s credits to find out more about the people who worked on it. You can do that by tapping the three dots icon and then “show credits.”